Commonwealth Games 2022, Men's Hockey: India Squad, Schedule, Points Table & Live Streaming Info

Indian Men's Squad for CWG 2022
Goalkeepers: PR Sreejesh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak
Defenders: Varun Kumar, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (vice captain), Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh
Midfielders: Manpreet Singh (captain), Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Shamsher Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Nilakanta Sharma
Forwards: Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek.
Commonwealth Games 2022 Men’s Hockey Schedule & Results
|Date
|Fixture
|Group
|Time in IST
|Result
|July 30
|England vs Ghana
|B
|4:00 AM
|July 30
|New Zealand vs Scotland
|A
|4:00 AM
|July 30
|South Africa vs Pakistan
|B
|6:00 PM
|July 30
|Canada vs Wales
|B
|6:30 PM
|July 31
|New Zealand vs Pakistan
|A
|6:00 PM
|July 31
|Australia vs Scotland
|A
|6:00 PM
|July 31
|England vs Wales
|B
|11:00 PM
|July 31
|India vs Ghana
|B
|11:00 PM
|Aug 1
|Scotland vs South Africa
|A
|11:00 PM
|Aug 1
|England vs India
|B
|11:00 PM
|Aug 2
|Canada vs Ghana
|B
|4:00 AM
|Aug 2
|New Zealand vs Australia
|A
|4:00 AM
|Aug 3
|Canada vs India
|B
|11:00 PM
|Aug 3
|Wales vs Ghana
|B
|11:00 PM
|Aug 4
|Pakistan vs Scotland
|A
|4:00 AM
|Aug 4
|South Africa vs Australia
|A
|4:00 AM
|Aug 4
|India vs Wales
|B
|11:00 PM
|Aug 4
|Canada vs England
|A
|11:00 PM
|Aug 5
|South Africa vs New Zealand
|B
|4:00 AM
|Aug 5
|Australia vs Pakistan
|A
|4:00 AM
Note: Start time and order of play is subject to change and will be updated once there is a change.
Commonwealth Games 2022 Group Points Table
Group A
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Drawn
|Goals
|Points
|1
|Australia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|New Zealand
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|South Africa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Scotland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Group B
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Drawn
|Goals
|Points
|1
|India
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|England
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Canada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Wales
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Goals - includes Goals For-Goals Against
Progression based on: 1) points; 2) wins; 3) goal difference; 4) goals scored; 5) head-to-head results
Top Two: Semifinals; Third Place Teams: Fifth Place Playoff; Fourth Place Teams: Seventh Place Playoff; Fifth Place Teams: Ninth Place Playoff
Commonwealth Games 2022 Classification and Medal Round Schedule & Results
|Date
|Fixture
|Time in IST
|Result
|Aug 6
|Ninth Place Playoff: TBD vs TBD
|6:00 PM
|Aug 6
|Seventh Place Playoff: TBD vs TBD
|6:00 PM
|Aug 7
|Semifinal 1: TBD vs TBD
|3:00 AM
|Aug 7
|Semifinal 2: TBD vs TBD
|3:00 AM
|Aug 8
|Fifth Place Playoff: TBD vs TBD
|12:00 AM
|Aug 8
|Bronze Medal Match: Semifinal 1 Loser vs Semifinal 2 Loser
|6:00 PM
|Aug 8
|Gold Medal Match: Semifinal 1 Winner vs Semifinal 2 Winner
|9:30 PM
Commonwealth Games 2022 Men’s Hockey Telecast & Live Streaming
The broadcast rights of Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 in India has been acquired by Sony Pictures Network (SPN) and select matches will be shown live on Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 4 and Sony SIX.
The live streaming of the matches will be available on Sony LIV app or website (subscription required).