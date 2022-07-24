Commonwealth Games 2022, Men's Hockey: India Squad, Schedule, Points Table & Live Streaming Info

The Indian Hockey Team will kick off their campaign against Ghana on July 31.

The ten teams participating in the tournament have been divided into two groups of five teams each. Every team will face the three other teams in their respective groups in single round-robin matches at the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre in Birmingham.

The top two teams based on the group standings from both the groups will head to the semifinals, while third-placed teams will face each other in the fifth place classification match and the remaining two sides from each group will face each other in sixth place classification.

Team India have been grouped alongside England, Canada, Wales and Ghana in pool B, while defending champions Australia have been put in Pool A with New Zealand, South Africa, Pakistan, and Scotland.

The group stages will be held from July 29 to August 4, while the place classification and medal matches will take place from August 5 and August 7.

Australia have dominated the event by winning gold in all six editions while New Zealand have secured two silver medals and a bronze. England have won three bronze medals to their name while the Indian team has won two silvers in 2010 and 2014.

Pool A - Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Pakistan, Scotland

Pool B - India, England, Canada, Wales, Ghana

Here is a look at the India squad, schedule, groups, results, points table, telecast and live streaming information of the Commonwealth Games 2022 Men's Hockey event:

Indian Men's Squad for CWG 2022 Goalkeepers: PR Sreejesh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak Defenders: Varun Kumar, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (vice captain), Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh Midfielders: Manpreet Singh (captain), Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Shamsher Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Nilakanta Sharma Forwards: Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek. Commonwealth Games 2022 Men’s Hockey Schedule & Results Date Fixture Group Time in IST Result July 30 England vs Ghana B 4:00 AM July 30 New Zealand vs Scotland A 4:00 AM July 30 South Africa vs Pakistan B 6:00 PM July 30 Canada vs Wales B 6:30 PM July 31 New Zealand vs Pakistan A 6:00 PM July 31 Australia vs Scotland A 6:00 PM July 31 England vs Wales B 11:00 PM July 31 India vs Ghana B 11:00 PM Aug 1 Scotland vs South Africa A 11:00 PM Aug 1 England vs India B 11:00 PM Aug 2 Canada vs Ghana B 4:00 AM Aug 2 New Zealand vs Australia A 4:00 AM Aug 3 Canada vs India B 11:00 PM Aug 3 Wales vs Ghana B 11:00 PM Aug 4 Pakistan vs Scotland A 4:00 AM Aug 4 South Africa vs Australia A 4:00 AM Aug 4 India vs Wales B 11:00 PM Aug 4 Canada vs England A 11:00 PM Aug 5 South Africa vs New Zealand B 4:00 AM Aug 5 Australia vs Pakistan A 4:00 AM Note: Start time and order of play is subject to change and will be updated once there is a change. Commonwealth Games 2022 Group Points Table Group A Position Team Played Won Lost Drawn Goals Points 1 Australia 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 New Zealand 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 South Africa 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Pakistan 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 Scotland 0 0 0 0 0 0 Group B Position Team Played Won Lost Drawn Goals Points 1 India 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 England 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Canada 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Wales 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 Ghana 0 0 0 0 0 0 Goals - includes Goals For-Goals Against Progression based on: 1) points; 2) wins; 3) goal difference; 4) goals scored; 5) head-to-head results Top Two: Semifinals; Third Place Teams: Fifth Place Playoff; Fourth Place Teams: Seventh Place Playoff; Fifth Place Teams: Ninth Place Playoff Commonwealth Games 2022 Classification and Medal Round Schedule & Results Date Fixture Time in IST Result Aug 6 Ninth Place Playoff: TBD vs TBD 6:00 PM Aug 6 Seventh Place Playoff: TBD vs TBD 6:00 PM Aug 7 Semifinal 1: TBD vs TBD 3:00 AM Aug 7 Semifinal 2: TBD vs TBD 3:00 AM Aug 8 Fifth Place Playoff: TBD vs TBD 12:00 AM Aug 8 Bronze Medal Match: Semifinal 1 Loser vs Semifinal 2 Loser 6:00 PM Aug 8 Gold Medal Match: Semifinal 1 Winner vs Semifinal 2 Winner 9:30 PM Commonwealth Games 2022 Men’s Hockey Telecast & Live Streaming The broadcast rights of Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 in India has been acquired by Sony Pictures Network (SPN) and select matches will be shown live on Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 4 and Sony SIX. The live streaming of the matches will be available on Sony LIV app or website (subscription required).