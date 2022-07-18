Commonwealth Games 2022, Women’s Hockey: India Squad, Schedule, Points Table & Live Streaming Info

Indian Women's Squad for CWG 2022
Goalkeepers: Savita (captain), Rajani Etimarpu
Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka (vice captain), Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita
Midfielders: Nisha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Neha, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Salima Tete
Forwards: Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Sharmila Devi, Sangita Kumari
Commonwealth Games 2022 Women’s Hockey Schedule & Results
|Date
|Fixture
|Group
|Time in IST
|Result
|July 29
|New Zealand vs Kenya
|B
|1:30 PM
|July 29
|South Africa vs Scotland
|B
|1:30 PM
|July 29
|India vs Ghana
|A
|6:30 PM
|July 29
|Canada vs Wales
|A
|6:30 PM
|July 30
|Australia vs Kenya
|B
|6:30 PM
|July 30
|England vs Ghana
|A
|6:30 PM
|July 30
|India vs Wales
|A
|11:30 PM
|July 30
|New Zealand vs Scotland
|B
|11:30 PM
|July 31
|Canada vs England
|A
|11:30 PM
|July 31
|South Africa vs Australia
|B
|11:30 PM
|August 1
|Wales vs Ghana
|A
|1:30 PM
|August 1
|Scotland vs Kenya
|B
|1:30 PM
|August 2
|Ghana vs Canada
|A
|1:30 PM
|August 2
|New Zealand vs Australia
|B
|1:30 PM
|August 2
|India vs England
|A
|6:30 PM
|August 2
|Kenya vs South Africa
|B
|6:30 PM
|August 3
|Australia vs Scotland
|B
|1:30 PM
|August 3
|Canada vs India
|A
|1:30 PM
|August 4
|South Africa vs New Zealand
|B
|1:30 PM
|August 4
|England vs Wales
|A
|1:30 PM
Note: Start time and order of play is subject to change and will be updated once there is a change.
Commonwealth Games 2022 Group Points Table
Group A
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Drawn
|Goals
|Points
|1
|England
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|India
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Canada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Wales
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Group B
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Drawn
|Goals
|Points
|1
|Australia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|New Zealand
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|South Africa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Scotland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Kenya
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Goals - includes Goals For-Goals Against
Progression based on: 1) points; 2) wins; 3) goal difference; 4) goals scored; 5) head-to-head results
Top Two: Semifinals; Third Place Teams: Fifth Place Playoff; Fourth Place Teams: Seventh Place Playoff; Fifth Place Teams: Ninth Place Playoff
Commonwealth Games 2022 Classification and Medal Round Schedule & Results
|Date
|Fixture
|Time in IST
|Result
|August 5
|Ninth Place Playoff: TBD vs TBD
|1:30 PM
|August 5
|Seventh Place Playoff: TBD vs TBD
|1:30 PM
|August 5
|Semifinal 1: TBD vs TBD
|10:30 PM
|August 5
|Semifinal 2: TBD vs TBD
|10:30 PM
|August 7
|Fifth Place Playoff: TBD vs TBD
|1:30 PM
|August 7
|Bronze Medal Match: Semifinal 1 Loser vs Semifinal 2 Loser
|1:30 PM
|August 7
|Gold Medal Match: Semifinal 1 Winner vs Semifinal 2 Winner
|10:30 PM
Commonwealth Games 2022 Women’s Hockey Telecast & Live Streaming
The broadcast rights of Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 in India has been acquired by Sony Pictures Network (SPN) and select matches will be shown live on Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 4 and Sony SIX.
The live streaming of the matches will be available on Sony LIV app or website (subscription required).