Commonwealth Games 2022, Women’s Hockey: India Squad, Schedule, Points Table & Live Streaming Info

Ten teams including India will be split into two groups of five teams each with the team facing the three other teams in their respective groups in single round-robin matches.

After group stage is completed, top two based on the standings from both the groups will head to semifinals, while third placed teams will face each other in fifth place classification match and the remaining two sides from each group will face each other in place classification.

The group stages will be held from July 29 to August 4, while the place classification and medal matches will take place from August 5 and August 7.

As for groups, India have been drawn along with hosts England, Canada, Wales and Ghana in Group A, while 2018 gold medallists New Zealand have been paired alongside Australia, South Africa, Scotland and Kenya.

With Rani Rampal yet to return to fitness, goalkeeper Savita, who led the team in the recently concluded World Cup, will continue to captain the Indian squad, while defender Deep Grace Ekka will be her deputy.

Here is a look at the India squad, schedule, groups, results, points table, telecast and live streaming information of Commonwealth Games 2022 Women's Hockey event:

Indian Women's Squad for CWG 2022 Goalkeepers: Savita (captain), Rajani Etimarpu Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka (vice captain), Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita Midfielders: Nisha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Neha, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Salima Tete Forwards: Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Sharmila Devi, Sangita Kumari Commonwealth Games 2022 Women’s Hockey Schedule & Results Date Fixture Group Time in IST Result July 29 New Zealand vs Kenya B 1:30 PM July 29 South Africa vs Scotland B 1:30 PM July 29 India vs Ghana A 6:30 PM July 29 Canada vs Wales A 6:30 PM July 30 Australia vs Kenya B 6:30 PM July 30 England vs Ghana A 6:30 PM July 30 India vs Wales A 11:30 PM July 30 New Zealand vs Scotland B 11:30 PM July 31 Canada vs England A 11:30 PM July 31 South Africa vs Australia B 11:30 PM August 1 Wales vs Ghana A 1:30 PM August 1 Scotland vs Kenya B 1:30 PM August 2 Ghana vs Canada A 1:30 PM August 2 New Zealand vs Australia B 1:30 PM August 2 India vs England A 6:30 PM August 2 Kenya vs South Africa B 6:30 PM August 3 Australia vs Scotland B 1:30 PM August 3 Canada vs India A 1:30 PM August 4 South Africa vs New Zealand B 1:30 PM August 4 England vs Wales A 1:30 PM Note: Start time and order of play is subject to change and will be updated once there is a change. Commonwealth Games 2022 Group Points Table Group A Position Team Played Won Lost Drawn Goals Points 1 England 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 India 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Canada 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Wales 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 Ghana 0 0 0 0 0 0 Group B Position Team Played Won Lost Drawn Goals Points 1 Australia 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 New Zealand 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 South Africa 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Scotland 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 Kenya 0 0 0 0 0 0 Goals - includes Goals For-Goals Against Progression based on: 1) points; 2) wins; 3) goal difference; 4) goals scored; 5) head-to-head results Top Two: Semifinals; Third Place Teams: Fifth Place Playoff; Fourth Place Teams: Seventh Place Playoff; Fifth Place Teams: Ninth Place Playoff Commonwealth Games 2022 Classification and Medal Round Schedule & Results Date Fixture Time in IST Result August 5 Ninth Place Playoff: TBD vs TBD 1:30 PM August 5 Seventh Place Playoff: TBD vs TBD 1:30 PM August 5 Semifinal 1: TBD vs TBD 10:30 PM August 5 Semifinal 2: TBD vs TBD 10:30 PM August 7 Fifth Place Playoff: TBD vs TBD 1:30 PM August 7 Bronze Medal Match: Semifinal 1 Loser vs Semifinal 2 Loser 1:30 PM August 7 Gold Medal Match: Semifinal 1 Winner vs Semifinal 2 Winner 10:30 PM Commonwealth Games 2022 Women’s Hockey Telecast & Live Streaming The broadcast rights of Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 in India has been acquired by Sony Pictures Network (SPN) and select matches will be shown live on Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 4 and Sony SIX. The live streaming of the matches will be available on Sony LIV app or website (subscription required).