COVID-19: Hockey captain Manpreet Singh, four other players test positive

Besides Manpreet, defender Surender Kumar, Jaskaran Singh and drag-flicker Varun Kumar have also tested positive for the deadly virus. Later it was reported that goalkeeper Krishan B Pathak also tested positive, taking the number to five.

"I am self quarantined on the SAI campus and I am very happy with the way SAI authorities have handled the situation...I am doing fine and hope to recover very soon," Manpreet said in the statement issued by SAI.

The players tested positive after returning to the national hockey camp at the SAI South Centre in Bengaluru following a month-long break.

The hockey players were earlier stranded at the SAI centre for more than two months when the government imposed national lockdown to contain the virus. The players left for their homes last month.