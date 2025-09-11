Fan Of Cristiano Ronaldo, Indian Hockey Striker Abhishek, Dreams of Ending 50-Year World Cup Drought By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 18:57 [IST]

oi-MyKhel Team

New Delhi, Sep 11: Indian men's hockey team striker Abhishek has always looked beyond hockey for inspiration, and surprisingly, his biggest idol is not a hockey legend but football icon Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 26-year-old striker admires the Portuguese superstar's unmatched determination, work ethic, and style of play, which he often tries to replicate on the hockey field.

"Both football and hockey are team sports played with a ball. Running, endurance, positioning, and timing are very important. Ronaldo is my inspiration for this," Abhishek said.

Interestingly, his childhood coach Shamsher Dahiya was a huge fan of Lionel Messi and wanted Abhishek to play like the Argentine maestro. But it was Ronaldo's charisma that captured his imagination.

Abhishek, who has already scored 48 goals in 113 matches, has emerged as a vital cog in the Indian team. He was India's standout performer at the Asia Cup 2025 in Rajgir, Bihar, scoring six goals and helping the team defeat Korea 4-1 in the final. His stellar show earned him the Player of the Tournament award, and more importantly, boosted India's preparations for the 2026 FIH World Cup, to be hosted by Belgium and the Netherlands.

The Paris Olympic bronze medallist believes the Asia Cup triumph will give India ample time to refine their strategies. "The biggest takeaway is that we now have a long time to prepare for the World Cup. Personally, this performance has boosted my confidence for upcoming tournaments," Abhishek said.

The Punjab National Bank senior manager has already been part of India's bronze-medal winning squad at the Paris Olympics and the gold-winning campaign at the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games. Among Indian icons, he idolises former India captain Sardar Singh, who inspired him to take up hockey, though he never got a chance to play alongside him.

Abhishek's journey hasn't been easy. His parents initially refused to let him play hockey after he suffered a wrist injury in childhood, but his coach convinced them otherwise. "Shamsher sir doesn't know much about modern hockey, but he guides me a lot. I also consult India coach Craig Fulton on technical aspects," Abhishek shared.

Looking ahead, Abhishek has one dream-ending India's 50-year wait for a World Cup title. "We have beaten top teams, and I believe this squad can do it. We need to work on consistency, deep defence, and finishing inside the circle. I want India's golden era before 1975 to return. We have bronze medals in the last two Olympics, but now the colour of the medal must change," he said.

For Abhishek, celebrations are simple. After the Asia Cup 2025 win, he chose to spend quality time with his family, a rare joy given his hectic schedule. But on the field, his ambitions remain sky-high: to lead India to glory, much like his idol Ronaldo has done for Portugal.