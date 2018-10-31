FIH Hockey World Cup 2018: Here's Full Schedule, Venue, Timings, TV Channel Information

Bhubaneswar, Oct 31: India is all set to host the FIH Hockey World Cup 2018 at Kalinga International Hockey Stadium, Bhubaneswar. The nation is preparing itself for the biggest hockey spectacle, which is held every four years.
Indian hockey team must be fancying their chances of making it to play-offs given the home support and their rich vein of form recently. Team India might not have been able to win big tournaments this year, barring the Asian Champions Trophy, shared between them and arch-rivals Pakistan in Oman.
Defending Champions Australia will be eyeing to defend their title in the tournament.
16 teams, divided into four pools, namely A, B, C, and D will be participating in the tournament. All the teams will be playing 3 group stage games ahead of the knockouts from December 9, 2018.
Pools:
A - Argentina, New Zealand, Spain and France
B - Australia, England, Ireland, and China
C - India, Canada, South Africa, and Belgium
D - Germany, Pakistan, Netherlands, Malaysia
The matches will be held at 5 PM and 7 PM, respectively.
The quarterfinals will be held on December 12 and 13. Semifinals on December 14 and finals would be held on December 15.
TV Channel: StarSports Network
Live Streaming: Hotstar.com
Full Schedule:
28th November
5 PM - Belgium vs Canada
7 PM - India vs South Africa
29th November
5 PM - Argentina vs Spain
7 PM - New Zealand vs France
30th November
5 PM - Australia vs Ireland
7 PM - England vs China
1st December
5 PM - Netherlands vs Malaysia
7 PM - Germany vs Pakistan
2nd December
5 PM - Canada vs South Africa
7 PM - India vs Belgium
3rd December
5 PM - Spain vs France
7 PM - New Zealand vs Argentina
4th December
5 PM - England vs Australia
7 PM - Ireland vs China
5th December
5 PM - Germany vs Netherlands
7 PM - Malaysia vs Pakistan
6th December
5 PM - Spain vs New Zealand
7 PM - Argentina vs France
7th December
5 PM - Australia vs China
7 PM - Ireland vs England
8th December
5 PM - Belgium vs South Africa
7 PM - Canada vs India
9th December
5 PM - Malaysia vs Germany
7 PM - The Netherlands vs Pakistan
10th December
Crossover matches
11th December
Crossover matches
12th December
Quarterfinals 1 & 2
13th December
Quarterfinals 3 & 4
14th December
Semifinals 1 & 2
15th December
Finals & 3rd/4th place clash.