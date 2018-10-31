FIH Hockey World Cup 2018: Here's Full Schedule, Venue, Timings, TV Channel Information

Indian hockey team must be fancying their chances of making it to play-offs given the home support and their rich vein of form recently. Team India might not have been able to win big tournaments this year, barring the Asian Champions Trophy, shared between them and arch-rivals Pakistan in Oman.

Defending Champions Australia will be eyeing to defend their title in the tournament.

16 teams, divided into four pools, namely A, B, C, and D will be participating in the tournament. All the teams will be playing 3 group stage games ahead of the knockouts from December 9, 2018.

Pools:

A - Argentina, New Zealand, Spain and France

B - Australia, England, Ireland, and China

C - India, Canada, South Africa, and Belgium

D - Germany, Pakistan, Netherlands, Malaysia

The matches will be held at 5 PM and 7 PM, respectively.

The quarterfinals will be held on December 12 and 13. Semifinals on December 14 and finals would be held on December 15.

TV Channel: StarSports Network

Live Streaming: Hotstar.com

Full Schedule:

28th November

5 PM - Belgium vs Canada

7 PM - India vs South Africa

29th November

5 PM - Argentina vs Spain

7 PM - New Zealand vs France

30th November

5 PM - Australia vs Ireland

7 PM - England vs China

1st December

5 PM - Netherlands vs Malaysia

7 PM - Germany vs Pakistan

2nd December

5 PM - Canada vs South Africa

7 PM - India vs Belgium

3rd December

5 PM - Spain vs France

7 PM - New Zealand vs Argentina

4th December

5 PM - England vs Australia

7 PM - Ireland vs China

5th December

5 PM - Germany vs Netherlands

7 PM - Malaysia vs Pakistan

6th December

5 PM - Spain vs New Zealand

7 PM - Argentina vs France

7th December

5 PM - Australia vs China

7 PM - Ireland vs England

8th December

5 PM - Belgium vs South Africa

7 PM - Canada vs India

9th December

5 PM - Malaysia vs Germany

7 PM - The Netherlands vs Pakistan

10th December

Crossover matches

11th December

Crossover matches

12th December

Quarterfinals 1 & 2

13th December

Quarterfinals 3 & 4

14th December

Semifinals 1 & 2

15th December

Finals & 3rd/4th place clash.