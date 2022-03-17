FIH Women's Junior World Cup: Hockey India names 20-member Indian Junior Women's Team

They will kick-start their campaign on 2 April 2022 with their first match against Wales Junior Women followed by their match against the German Junior team on 3 April 2022 and they will play their last group-stage match on 5 April 2022 against Malaysia.

The Quarter Finals will be held on 8 April 2022 whereas the Semi-Finals is scheduled for 10 April 2022 and the Final on 12 April 2022



The 20-member squad consists of goalkeepers Bichu Devi Kharibam, who recently made her Senior India debut at the FIH Hockey Pro League matches against Germany, and Khushboo.

The defenders include Marina Lalramnghaki, Preeti, Priyanka, Ishika Chaudhary and Akshata Abaso Dekhale, who also made her Senior India debut against Germany at the recently held FIH Hockey Pro League matches in Bhubaneswar.



Reet, Ajmina Kujur, Baljeet Kaur and Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke will form the Indian midfield along with Salima Tete, Sharmila Devi, Lalremsiami -- all three were part of the Indian Women's team that finished fourth in the Tokyo Olympics.



The forwardline will feature Lalrindiki, Jiwan Kishori Toppo, Mumtaz Khan, Beauty Dungdung, Deepika and Sangita Kumari, who also made her Senior debut recently.



Speaking about the team, Chief Coach Janneke Schopman said, "After a long wait our Junior players are definitely ready to start their Junior World Cup experience. It was difficult to finalise the selection as all players showed a lot of progress in the past months which is great to see."

"With a couple of players making their debut for the Senior Team in the Pro League recently, I believe that the added experience will have a positive influence. The team overall has a nice mixture of different skills and talents and am excited to see them taking on the best teams in the world at U21 level," Schopman added.



The Indian Junior Women's Team's best show in recent times was at the FIH Junior Women's World Cup in 2013 when they finished on the podium with a Bronze Medal beating nemesis England in a shootout.



Indian Junior Women will begin their campaign on April 2 against Wales at 12:30 PM IST.

Indian Junior Women's Team:

Goalkeepers



1. Bichu Devi Kharibam

2. Khushboo



Defenders



3. Marina Lalramnghaki

4. Preeti

5. Priyanka

6. Ishika Chaudhary (Vice Captain)

7. Akshata Abaso Dekhale



Midfielders



8. Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke

9. Salima Tete (Captain)

10. Reet

11. Ajmina Kujur

12. Sharmila Devi

13. Lalremsiami

14. Baljeet Kaur



Forwards



15. Lalrindiki

16. Jiwan Kishori Toppo

17. Mumtaz Khan

18. Beauty Dungdung

19. Deepika

20. Sangita Kumari



Standbys

1. Madhuri Kindo

2. Neelam

3. Manju Chorsiya

4. Rutuja Dadaso Pisal

5. Annu

