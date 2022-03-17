FIH Women's Junior World Cup: Hockey India names 20-member Indian Junior Women's Team

New
Delhi,
March
17:
Hockey
India
on
Thursday
(March
17)
named
the
20-member
Indian
Junior
Women's
Hockey
Team
for
the
much-awaited
FIH
Women's
Junior
World
Cup
2021
which
was
postponed
to
2022
due
to
the
omicron
threat
in
South
Africa.
The
tournament
is
scheduled
to
begin
on
1
April
2022
in
Potchefstroom,
South
Africa.
The Indian team, grouped in Pool D along with Germany, Malaysia and Wales, will be Captained by Salima Tete and Vice Captained by Ishika Chaudhary.
They will kick-start their campaign on 2 April 2022 with their first match against Wales Junior Women followed by their match against the German Junior team on 3 April 2022 and they will play their last group-stage match on 5 April 2022 against Malaysia.
The
Quarter
Finals
will
be
held
on
8
April
2022
whereas
the
Semi-Finals
is
scheduled
for
10
April
2022
and
the
Final
on
12
April
2022
The 20-member squad consists of goalkeepers Bichu Devi Kharibam, who recently made her Senior India debut at the FIH Hockey Pro League matches against Germany, and Khushboo.
The
defenders
include
Marina
Lalramnghaki,
Preeti,
Priyanka,
Ishika
Chaudhary
and
Akshata
Abaso
Dekhale,
who
also
made
her
Senior
India
debut
against
Germany
at
the
recently
held
FIH
Hockey
Pro
League
matches
in
Bhubaneswar.
Reet, Ajmina Kujur, Baljeet Kaur and Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke will form the Indian midfield along with Salima Tete, Sharmila Devi, Lalremsiami -- all three were part of the Indian Women's team that finished fourth in the Tokyo Olympics.
The forwardline will feature Lalrindiki, Jiwan Kishori Toppo, Mumtaz Khan, Beauty Dungdung, Deepika and Sangita Kumari, who also made her Senior debut recently.
Speaking about the team, Chief Coach Janneke Schopman said, "After a long wait our Junior players are definitely ready to start their Junior World Cup experience. It was difficult to finalise the selection as all players showed a lot of progress in the past months which is great to see."
"With
a
couple
of
players
making
their
debut
for
the
Senior
Team
in
the
Pro
League
recently,
I
believe
that
the
added
experience
will
have
a
positive
influence.
The
team
overall
has
a
nice
mixture
of
different
skills
and
talents
and
am
excited
to
see
them
taking
on
the
best
teams
in
the
world
at
U21
level,"
Schopman
added.
The Indian Junior Women's Team's best show in recent times was at the FIH Junior Women's World Cup in 2013 when they finished on the podium with a Bronze Medal beating nemesis England in a shootout.
Indian Junior Women will begin their campaign on April 2 against Wales at 12:30 PM IST.
Indian Junior Women's Team:
Goalkeepers
1. Bichu Devi Kharibam
2.
Khushboo
Defenders
3. Marina Lalramnghaki
4. Preeti
5. Priyanka
6. Ishika Chaudhary (Vice Captain)
7.
Akshata
Abaso
Dekhale
Midfielders
8. Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke
9. Salima Tete (Captain)
10. Reet
11. Ajmina Kujur
12. Sharmila Devi
13. Lalremsiami
14.
Baljeet
Kaur
Forwards
15. Lalrindiki
16. Jiwan Kishori Toppo
17. Mumtaz Khan
18. Beauty Dungdung
19. Deepika
20.
Sangita
Kumari
Standbys
1. Madhuri Kindo
2. Neelam
3. Manju Chorsiya
4. Rutuja Dadaso Pisal
5. Annu
Source: HI Media
