English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Former hockey captain Sardar Singh named in OCA Standing Committee

By Pti
sardar

New Delhi, March 20: Former India hockey captain Sardar Singh has been named in the Standing Committee of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) at its 38th General Assembly in Bangkok earlier this month.

Sardar is part of a 10-member panel which has been nominated for a four-year term from 2019 to 2023. The OCA General Assembly was held in Bangkok on March 2 and 3.

"As per the authority vested in me by the OCA Constitution and the OCA General Assembly, I have nominated the members of the OCA Standing Committees," OCA President Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah said in a statement.

"I wish the Chair and the members of the OCA Standing Committees the very best of luck and look forward to cooperating with your good self in the coming 4 years to strengthen further," he added.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 20, 2019, 19:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 20, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue