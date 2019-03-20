Former hockey captain Sardar Singh named in OCA Standing Committee

New Delhi, March 20: Former India hockey captain Sardar Singh has been named in the Standing Committee of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) at its 38th General Assembly in Bangkok earlier this month.
Sardar is part of a 10-member panel which has been nominated for a four-year term from 2019 to 2023. The OCA General Assembly was held in Bangkok on March 2 and 3.
"As per the authority vested in me by the OCA Constitution and the OCA General Assembly, I have nominated the members of the OCA Standing Committees," OCA President Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah said in a statement.
"I wish the Chair and the members of the OCA Standing Committees the very best of luck and look forward to cooperating with your good self in the coming 4 years to strengthen further," he added.