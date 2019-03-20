Former hockey captain Sardar Singh named in OCA Standing Committee

Sardar is part of a 10-member panel which has been nominated for a four-year term from 2019 to 2023. The OCA General Assembly was held in Bangkok on March 2 and 3.

"As per the authority vested in me by the OCA Constitution and the OCA General Assembly, I have nominated the members of the OCA Standing Committees," OCA President Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah said in a statement.

"I wish the Chair and the members of the OCA Standing Committees the very best of luck and look forward to cooperating with your good self in the coming 4 years to strengthen further," he added.