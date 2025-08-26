Duleep Trophy 2025 Schedule: Full List of Matches, Venue, Format, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

Hockey Asia Cup 2025: How to Get Free Tickets announced for Rajgir Tournament? Check Out Details Published: Tuesday, August 26, 2025

Hockey India has announced that all matches of the Hero Men's Asia Cup Rajgir, Bihar 2025 will be free for fans to attend. The tournament is set to take place from August 29th to September 7th, 2025, at the newly constructed Rajgir Hockey Stadium, marking a significant event for hockey enthusiasts in Bihar.

Fans can secure free tickets by registering on www.ticketgenie.in or through the Hockey India app, where they will receive virtual tickets for easy and convenient entry, eliminating the need to collect physical tickets.

Hockey India President Dr. Dilip Tirkey emphasized the historic importance of hosting the Asia Cup in Rajgir and expressed the desire to make hockey accessible to all, encouraging families, students, and young players to experience world-class hockey. He described the tournament as a celebration of the sport, with Bihar and surrounding regions playing a central role.

Hockey India Secretary General Shri Bhola Nath Singh highlighted the excitement and support for hockey in Rajgir and expressed confidence that the free entry initiative will draw large crowds. This move aligns with Hockey India's goal to foster a strong hockey culture throughout India and create an electrifying atmosphere at the matches.

How to get Free Tickets for Hockey Asia Cup 2025?

Free tickets can be claimed now on Ticketgenie's web portal and app, ensuring fans can enjoy the thrill of world-class hockey without any cost.

The tournament will feature eight leading Asian teams: India, Japan, China, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Korea, Bangladesh, and Chinese Taipei. It will also serve as a qualifier for the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup, raising the stakes for all matches.

India is placed in Pool A with Japan, China, and Kazakhstan. The Indian team will begin their campaign against China on August 29th, face Japan on August 31st, and conclude the pool stage against Kazakhstan on September 1st.