Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Points Table: LIVE Super 4 Standings, Results, Top Goal-Scorers on September 6 after India beat China

By MyKhel Staff

The Hockey Asia Cup 2025 is being held at Rajgir Sports Complex in Bihar, India. The Indian men's hockey team has performed strongly in the tournament so far.

In the pool stage, India won all their matches convincingly against China (4-3), Japan (3-2), and Kazakhstan (15-0), topping Pool A.

Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Points Table LIVE Super 4 Standings Results Top Goal-Scorers on September 6

Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Pool Stages

From Pool A, India and China have advanced to the Super Four stage, while Japan and Kazakhstan are playing in the 5th to 8th bracket.

From Pool B, Malaysia and South Korea emerged to the Super Four stage, while Bangladesh and Chinese Taipei are in the lower bracket.

5th to 8th place Playoffs

In the 5th-8th semifinals, Japan beat Chinese Taipei 2-0, while Bangladesh beat Kazakhstan 5-1 on September 4.

7th/8th Place (Sept 6, 2:30 pm IST)

Chinese Taipei 4-6 Kazakhstan

5th/6th Place (Sept 7, 2:30 pm IST)

Japan vs Bangladesh

Super Fours

In the Super 4 stage, India played their opening match against the defending champions South Korea on September 3, 2025. The match ended in an intense 2-2 draw. India beat Malaysia 4-1 and then South Korea edged past Malaysia 4-3 in the Super 4s of the tournament. China beat Korea in their match 3-0.

India won the final match of the Super Four as they emphatically beat China 7-0, to book their place in the final.

Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Points Table (Live Updates)

Team PL W D L GD PTS
1. India 3 2 1 0 +10 7
2. South Korea 3 1 1 1 -2 4
3. China 3 1 0 2 -6 3
4. Malaysia 3 1 0 2 -2 3

Super Four Schedule and Results

Malaysia 2-0 China

India 2-2 South Korea

South Korea 0-3 China

India 4-1 Malaysia

South Korea 4-3 Malaysia

India 7-0 China

Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Finals

3rd/4th Place - Malaysia vs China (Sept 7, 5 pm IST)

Final - India vs South Korea (Sept 7, 7:30 pm IST)

Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Final Standings

1st -

2nd -

3rd -

4th -

5th -

6th -

7th - Kazakhstan

8th - Chinese Taipei

Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Stats: Top Goal Scorers of Men's Asia Cup Hockey on September 6

  1. Akhimullah Anuar (Malaysia) - 10
  2. Harmanpreet Singh (India) - 7
  3. Ashran Hamsani (Malaysia) - 6
    Agymtay Duisengazi (Kazakhstan) - 6
  4. Son Da-in (South Korea) - 5
    Ashraful Islam (Bangladesh) - 5
    Chen Ben Hai (China) - 5
    Hsieh Tsung-Yu (Chinese Taipei) - 5

Story first published: Saturday, September 6, 2025, 20:07 [IST]
