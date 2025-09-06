Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Points Table: LIVE Super 4 Standings, Results, Top Goal-Scorers on September 6 after India beat China

The Hockey Asia Cup 2025 is being held at Rajgir Sports Complex in Bihar, India. The Indian men's hockey team has performed strongly in the tournament so far.
In the pool stage, India won all their matches convincingly against China (4-3), Japan (3-2), and Kazakhstan (15-0), topping Pool A.
From Pool A, India and China have advanced to the Super Four stage, while Japan and Kazakhstan are playing in the 5th to 8th bracket.
From Pool B, Malaysia and South Korea emerged to the Super Four stage, while Bangladesh and Chinese Taipei are in the lower bracket.
In the 5th-8th semifinals, Japan beat Chinese Taipei 2-0, while Bangladesh beat Kazakhstan 5-1 on September 4.
Chinese Taipei 4-6 Kazakhstan
Japan vs Bangladesh
In the Super 4 stage, India played their opening match against the defending champions South Korea on September 3, 2025. The match ended in an intense 2-2 draw. India beat Malaysia 4-1 and then South Korea edged past Malaysia 4-3 in the Super 4s of the tournament. China beat Korea in their match 3-0.
India won the final match of the Super Four as they emphatically beat China 7-0, to book their place in the final.
|Team
|PL
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
|1. India
|3
|2
|1
|0
|+10
|7
|2. South Korea
|3
|1
|1
|1
|-2
|4
|3. China
|3
|1
|0
|2
|-6
|3
|4. Malaysia
|3
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|3
Malaysia 2-0 China
India 2-2 South Korea
South Korea 0-3 China
India 4-1 Malaysia
South Korea 4-3 Malaysia
India 7-0 China
3rd/4th Place - Malaysia vs China (Sept 7, 5 pm IST)
Final - India vs South Korea (Sept 7, 7:30 pm IST)
1st -
2nd -
3rd -
4th -
5th -
6th -
7th - Kazakhstan
8th - Chinese Taipei