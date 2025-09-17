Neeraj Chopra World Athletics LIVE Streaming: Where and When to Watch Javelin Throw event in India on TV and Online?

Hockey Asia Cup: Bihar Hockey aspirants get Close to Heroes in Rajgir as Volunteers By Sauradeep Ash Updated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 11:30 [IST]

India lifted the Hockey Asia Cup 2025 in Rajgir, marking a historic triumph both on and off the field. The team showcased consistency through the group stage and finished with a dominant display in the final, reaffirming its continental supremacy. The victory not only boosted India's hockey ambitions ahead of global assignments but also turned the spotlight on Rajgir, which successfully hosted its first-ever major men's international hockey tournament.

India's campaign was defined by sharp attacking play and disciplined defensive structures. Young forwards rose to the occasion alongside experienced midfield generals, helping the hosts through vital knockout games. The final saw India overpower Korea with an emphatic 4-1 scoreline.

Rajgir, in Bihar's Nalanda district, transformed into a sporting hub during the Asia Cup. The Hockey stadium inside the Rajgir Sports Complex, along with upgraded local infrastructure, welcomed teams from across Asia and handled the demands of the multi-nation tournament seamlessly. It was a testament to Bihar's growing investment in sports, with Rajgir proving its capabilities as a world-class host venue.

Young Hockey Aspirants as Volunteers

One of the distinctive features of this Asia Cup was the approach taken by the Bihar government regarding volunteers. Instead of contracting traditional event staff, only young aspiring hockey players were allowed to serve as volunteers for the tournament, as the Bihar Sports Authority handpicked the Hockey aspirants so that it serves a bigger purpose.

"We only allowed Hockey players as volunteers for this tournament. We wanted them to witness the star players, watch the game and have a special memory. In the Olympics, anyone can apply for a volunteer role, but we wanted only our own Bihar kids who are playing Hockey," Bihar Sports DG Raveendran Shankaran told MyKhel.

Boys from across Bihar, already playing the sport at grassroots and district levels, were brought in and accommodated at the Rajgir hostel for the duration of the event. Their food and lodging were fully taken care of, reflecting a well-managed support system. Beyond their daily duties, the experience allowed these youngsters to directly interact with international athletes, absorb the atmosphere of top-level hockey, and gain inspiration for their own playing careers.

MyKhel had a talk with a couple of youngsters from Bihar as volunteers, who were elated to be part of the programme.

"This is a special memory for us. We have only seen Harmanpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh on TV, but now we are seeing them in front of our eyes. That is special."

At the conclusion of the tournament, each volunteer was honoured with a nice gift, recognizing their contribution. For many of them, it was not merely an act of service but a once-in-a-lifetime chance to stay close to the game they love and dream of excelling in.

The Hockey Asia Cup 2025 in Rajgir will be remembered both for India's continental triumph and for the unique youth-focused volunteer initiative that added a community dimension to the celebrations.