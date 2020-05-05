Hockey India invites interests for hosting the annual National Championships 2021

While the deadline to express interest to host the 11th Hockey India National Championship 2021 is 11 May 2020, the deadline to express interest in hosting 1st Hockey India Inter-Department National Championship 2021 and 1st Hockey India Academy National Championship 2021 will be on 5 June.

The window to host the Senior Men and Women category will be between 1 January 2021 to 30 April 2021 and the Junior/ Sub Junior Men and Women category National Championships will 15 February to 30 April 2021. The suitable dates will be announced by Hockey India after deliberation with the host Member Unit.

As every year, the Host Member Unit must abide by Hockey India Host Obligations that range from suitable tournament infrastructure to quality food and accommodation, medical facilities and technical equipment among other guidelines.

"We have invited all State Member Units interested in hosting the annual National Championships to express their interest before the stipulated time. At Hockey India, we have ensured the ongoing nationwide lockdown does not affect the planning and execution of our day-to-day work and all the Hockey India officials have been working from home to ensure the calendar for next year is actioned. As the annual National Championships are restructured from next year onwards, we are hopeful there will be a lot of interest from State Member Units, Institutional/ Department Members and Academies to host these respective tournaments. This will be the first opportunity for Departments and Academies to host a National Championship and I believe there is already a lot of excitement," stated Mohd. Mushtaque Ahmad, President, Hockey India.

The State Member Units can express their interest to host the below:

1. 11th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2021

2. 11th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2021

3. 11th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship 2021

4. 11th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship 2021

5. 11th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2021

6. 11th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2021

The Institutional/ Department Members can express their interest to host the below:

1. 1st Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship

2. 1st Hockey India Senior Women Inter-Department National Championship

3. 1st Hockey India Junior Men Inter-Department National Championship

4. 1st Hockey India Junior Women Inter-Department National Championship

The Academies can express their interest to host the below:

1. 1st Hockey India Junior Men Academy National Championship

2. 1st Hockey India Junior Women Academy National Championship

3. 1st Hockey India Sub-Junior Men Academy National Championship

4. 1st Hockey India Sub-Junior Women Academy National Championship

Source: HI Release