Coronavirus: Hockey India postpones various national championships as PM Modi announces extension of lockdown

"Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent extension of the nation-wide lockdown, Hockey India has taken a decision to postpone the remaining annual 2020 Hockey India National Championships keeping in mind the well-being of all our stakeholders including the players, coaches, organisers, fans and officials. These tournaments have been postponed indefinitely and we will announce new dates basis the evolution of the Covid-19 situation in India.

"At this moment, Hockey India is working with the Government of India along with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and all the other relevant Central and State Government departments to ensure that all necessary precautions are duly taken to maintain the public health and welfare of all parties involved," stated Hockey India President Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad.

He further stated that the participating member units must use this period to continue to update the member unit portal with player details. "We would like to thank the various Hosts and Member Units who have been extremely cooperative to accommodate the request to postpone. I would also like to urge all the participating Member Units to continue to update the Member's portal with player's registrations and use this time effectively," Ahmad said.

The 2020 Hockey India National Championships that have been postponed indefinitely are as follows:

1. 10th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship 2020, Ranchi, Jharkhand (B & A Division) earlier scheduled from 29 April to 09 May 2020 and 07 May to 17 May 2020 respectively.

2. 10th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship 2020, Chennai, Tamil Nadu (B & A Division) earlier scheduled from 14 May to 21 May 2020 and 19 May to 30 May 2020 respectively.

3. 10th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2020, Hisar, Haryana (B & A Division) earlier scheduled from 03 May to 14 May 2020 and 12 May to 23 May 2020 respectively.

4. 10th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2020, Imphal, Manipur (B & A Division) earlier scheduled from 28 May to 04 June 2020 and 03 June to 13 June 2020 respectively.

5. 10th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2020, Guwahati, Assam (B Division) earlier scheduled from 20 June to 03 July 2020.

Source: Media Release