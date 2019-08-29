English
Hockey Olympic Qualifiers draw to be held on September 9

By Pti
Lausanne (Switzerland), Aug 29: The draw to determine the matches of the upcoming FIH Hockey Olympic qualifiers will be held on September 9 at the International Hockey Federation (FIH) headquarters here.

It will be conducted by FIH CEO Thierry Weil and streamed live on the FIH Facebook page. 14 men's and 14 women's teams will be involved in the draw.

The FIH Hockey Olympic qualifiers will each feature two nations playing two back-to-back matches, with nations drawn to play each other based on their rankings at the end of the last 2018 / 2019 Continental Championship, namely the Oceania Cup (September 8).

The matches will be hosted by the higher ranked of the two competing nations.

Host teams (Men): Australia, the Netherlands, India, Germany, Great Britain, Spain, New Zealand, Canada. Away teams (Men): Malaysia, France, Ireland, Korea, Pakistan, Austria, Egypt.

Host teams (Women): Australia, Germany, Great Britain, Spain, New Zealand, Ireland, India, China. Away teams (Women): Korea, Belgium, USA, Canada, Italy, Chile, Russia.

Story first published: Thursday, August 29, 2019, 20:48 [IST]
