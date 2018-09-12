Hockey star Sardar Singh to bid adieu

"I have played almost 12 years for the country and it's a long time. Now it's the time for the next generation to take over the baton," the 32-year-old Sardar Singh was quoted as saying by the Hindustan Times.

Sardar was omitted from India's squad for the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games but decided to work hard on his fitness. Later he came back to the Indian team for the Champions Trophy and helped the team enter final and finish with the silver.

In the Yo-Yo test before the Asian Games 2018, Sardar was among the fittest players in the squad scoring 21.4 and bettering his own record of 21.3.

"I am fit to play good hockey for at least couple of more years. But there is always a time to plan what is next for you. And I personally feel this is the best time to start thinking about new ventures," said Sardar, who is a DSP in Haryana Police.

Sardar Singh said he has discussed the move with national coach Harendra Singh and Hockey India officials. "I have discussed about my future with Hockey India and national coach Harendra Singh and they are convinced about my decision.

"Hockey is an integral part of my life and will always remain important for me. The only thing is that now you will see me in a different role. I will continue representing my department Haryana Police and state in the domestic circuit."

Sardar Singh made his junior debut in 2003-4 on the tour to Poland and his senior debut came against Pakistan in 2006.