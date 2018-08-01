Hockey Women's WC 2018: Revenge, semis spot on India's mind in quarters clash against Ireland

India registered their first win of the tournament by sailing past Italy in a quarterfinal play-off last night and if they manage to beat Ireland, it would ensure them only their second appearance in the World Cup last-four. The only time India had managed to enter the semi-finals of the show-piece event was back in 1974 in Mandelieu, France where they eventually finished fourth.

From defenders to forwards, the Indian Women's hockey team has a brilliant combination of youngsters and experienced players who will take on Ireland in their Quarter Final match of the Vitality Hockey Women's World Cup London 2018.#IndiaKaGame #HWC2018 pic.twitter.com/NIW9Ul6MUm — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 1, 2018

In the last edition of the tournament in Rosario (Argentina), India had finished a disappointing eighth. Having come second best in their last two meetings, it would be quite a task for the Indians to beat Ireland. The Irish have been in ominous form having topped Pool B ahead of higher-ranked USA and India.

World No. 16 Ireland have already scripted history of sorts by outclassing USA 3-1 and India 1-0 before slumping to a 0-1 defeat against hosts England. But they still managed to secure their maiden World Cup quarterfinal berth. India, on the other hand, had to slog it out to make it to the quarterfinals, having drawn 1-1 against England and USA respectively and losing 0-1 to Ireland.

The Indians would take heart from the 3-0 win over lower-ranked Italy in the cross-over match. The Rani Rampal-led side re-discovered its scoring prowess to finally end Italy's World Cup adventure through a field strike from Lalremsiami (20th minute) and two penalty corner goals from Neha Goyal (45th) and Vandana Katariya (55th) to register an emphatic win.

The Indian Men's Team extends their congratulations to the Women's Team who have reached the Quarter Finals of the Vitality Hockey Women's World Cup London 2018 and wishes the Eves the best for their upcoming match against Ireland on 2nd August. #IndiaKaGame #CheerForEves pic.twitter.com/3FaGckzJvH — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 1, 2018

The Indians were brilliant with their first touch control and finishing on Tuesday night and come Thursday the side would look for an encore to outwit the gutsy Irish. But it won't be easy as it is the same Irish side which beat them in the last two meetings -- 2-1 in the Hockey World League Semi-finals in Johannesburg last year and then here in the pool stages.

The Irish would definitely come out as a confident unit but India would be banking on their new-found confidence. The Indian defence led by talismanic Savita under the bar has produced a stellar performance throughout the tournament. It was the forward-line which was lacking the sting but last night's performance would do a world of good for the strikers' confidence.

Skipper Rani feels India have gained confidence as the tournament has progressed and they would look to carry that forward going into the business-end of the event. "Early in the tournament we didn't do the one thing we needed to do - score goals. But we have found the net now and we can definitely push on with our journey. We do not see that journey ending tomorrow," she said.

Don’t want to get ahead of myself but the Indian Women’s hockey team can’t get a better opportunity to reach the Top 4 of a World Cup for the first time since 1974. ⁦@TheHockeyIndia⁩ #hwc2018 pic.twitter.com/YERXknEBkb — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) July 31, 2018

It promises to be an exciting encounter as Ireland have already proved that they are no pushovers and the outcome of the match will eventually depend on controlling the nerves at crucial stages. Meanwhile, in the other quarterfinal of the day, the mighty Netherlands will take on hosts England.

Live: India vs Ireland at 00:45am IST (Friday); Netherlands vs England at 10:30pm IST (Thursday)