Hockey World Cup 2018: India Vs Canada, Live Updates: Team India eye convincing win

Bhubaneswar, Dec 8: Hosts India would look to seal a direct quarterfinal berth with a win against Canada in their final Pool C match of the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup on Saturday (December 8).

World number 5 India are currently leading Pool C with four points from two games ahead of Olympic silver medallist Belgium (4 points) on account of a better goal difference.

The Manpreet Singh-led India have a goal difference of +5 as against Belgium's +1. Both Canada and South Africa have one point each from two matches but the North Americans are placed third with a goal difference of -1 as against South Africa's -5.

India thrashed South Africa 5-0 and drew 2-2 against Belgium in their earlier matches, while Canada lost 1-2 to the Red Lions before eking out a hard-fought 1-1 draw against the Africans. While India are placed at an advantageous position at present, the pool is still wide open.

The hosts would not want to leave anything on chance and would seek a comprehensive win to cement their place atop the pool and directly qualify for the last-eight round.

The second and third-placed teams from the pool will play cross-over matches against number 2 and 3 teams of other pools to decide the remaining last four quarterfinal places. Going by records and form, India are firm favourites against Canada.

Besides the better rankings, India enjoy a superior head-to-head record against Canada. Since 2013, India and Canada have played five matches with the former having won three, lost one and drawn one. The onus would be on India's lethal forward line comprising Mandeep Singh, Simranjeet Singh, Akashdeep Singh, and Lalit Upadhyay to take responsibility on their shoulders.

Here are the live updates from the game: