English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Hockey World Cup 2018: India Vs Canada, Live Updates: Team India eye convincing win

Live Blog
By

Hockey World Cup 2018: India Vs Canada, Live Updates: Hosts eye with convincing win

Bhubaneswar, Dec 8: Hosts India would look to seal a direct quarterfinal berth with a win against Canada in their final Pool C match of the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup on Saturday (December 8).

World number 5 India are currently leading Pool C with four points from two games ahead of Olympic silver medallist Belgium (4 points) on account of a better goal difference.

The Manpreet Singh-led India have a goal difference of +5 as against Belgium's +1. Both Canada and South Africa have one point each from two matches but the North Americans are placed third with a goal difference of -1 as against South Africa's -5.

HWC 2018 Points Table | HWC Results | HWC Fixtures

India thrashed South Africa 5-0 and drew 2-2 against Belgium in their earlier matches, while Canada lost 1-2 to the Red Lions before eking out a hard-fought 1-1 draw against the Africans. While India are placed at an advantageous position at present, the pool is still wide open.

The hosts would not want to leave anything on chance and would seek a comprehensive win to cement their place atop the pool and directly qualify for the last-eight round.

HOCKEY WORLD CUP 2018 SPECIAL PAGE

The second and third-placed teams from the pool will play cross-over matches against number 2 and 3 teams of other pools to decide the remaining last four quarterfinal places. Going by records and form, India are firm favourites against Canada.

Besides the better rankings, India enjoy a superior head-to-head record against Canada. Since 2013, India and Canada have played five matches with the former having won three, lost one and drawn one. The onus would be on India's lethal forward line comprising Mandeep Singh, Simranjeet Singh, Akashdeep Singh, and Lalit Upadhyay to take responsibility on their shoulders.

Here are the live updates from the game:

05:57 pm

At Half-Time! Belgium are leading South Africa 4-1.

05:52 pm

Fans have gathered at the Kalinga International Stadium.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Pujara guides India on Day 3
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Saturday, December 8, 2018, 17:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 8, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue