Hockey World Cup 2018: India vs South Africa: Hosts hammer SA 5-0

Quarter 1: India began the segment with some speedy moves and often enjoyed more than 80 per cent of possession. That dominance was soon translated into lead in the 10th minute through Mandeep Singh, who sounded the board after a shaky start to a penalty corner. And it took two more minutes for India to double the lead through Akashdeep, who completed a brilliant finish past SA goalkeeper.

Quarter 2: South Africa offered tighter defence in the section and also made some moves of their own into India's territory. But they lacked the finesse to find the target. India too botched up couple of penalty corners during this period.

Quarter 3: South Africa stood against India's onslaught in the initial period of this quarter but wilted towards the end and conceded two consecutive goals. Simranjeet exploited a goalmouth melee to put one past SA custodian and as India went up 3-0 in the 43rd minute. Two minutes later, India put the match categorically beyond SA scoring the 4th goal. Lalit Upadhyay was the man on target this time, a neat deflection off Mandeep Singh's roaring hit from just outside the circle.

Quarter 4: India scored the 5th goal a minute into the final session through Simranjeet and celebrated a good win but their shabby efforts with the penalty corners will have to be rectified before their next game against Belgium.