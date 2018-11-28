Hockey World Cup 2018: Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit and AR Rahman glitter at opening ceremony

Madhuri Dixit's mesmerising dance performance
The show opened by the earth cracking and Madhuri emerging as Mother Earth, addressing the world at large as her children. The bilingual script in English and Hindi with snatches of the Bhagavad Gita and philosophy of the Upanishads has been written by Nupur Mahajan.
AR Rahman enthralls with 'Jai Hind Jai India'
AR Rahman brought to life his and Gulzar Saheb's composition ‘Jai Hind Jai India' with a live performance, which is the official song and tune of the World Cup.
|
Rahman puts everyone in spell
The Oscar-winningmusic composure put everyone in his spell with his soulful music.
SRH-mania grips Bhubaneswar
Bollywood star, Shahrukh presented over 2.35 crore collected heartbeats to the captains of the hockey teams participating at flagship FIH event. SRK also delivered his famous 'wo sattarminute' dialogue from his film Chak De India.
The Earth Song mesmerised the audience
The ceremony showcased first-of-its-kind theatrical production - The Earth Song, which beautifully depicted the theme of the ceremony. Written and directed by Nupur Mahajan, it featured Madhuri as the central character, Mother Earth.
|
Fireworks in the sky
The skies were filled with fireworks during the opening ceremony and everyone present was enthralled with the spectacular fireworks.
|
CM Patnaik declares the WC open
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik addressed the audience at the stadium during the opening ceremony and declared the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup Odisha open.