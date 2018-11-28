Hockey World Cup 2018: Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit and AR Rahman glitter at opening ceremony

Bhubaneswar, Nov 27: Conveying a powerful message of "oneness of humanity" was the highlight of the glittering opening ceremony of the 2018 Men's Hockey World Cup here as Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit and music maestro AR Rahman mesmerised the audiences with enthralling performances, Tuesday (November 27).

The World Cup was declared open by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik during the ceremony, attended by all 16 captains.

The ceremony showcased first-of-its-kind theatrical production - The Earth Song, which beautifully depicted the theme of the ceremony. Written and directed by Nupur Mahajan, it featured Madhuri as the central character, Mother Earth.

The spectacular fusion dance performances were choreographed by Shiamak Davar. He was joined by 1100 artists who danced to the tunes created by Ranjit Barot. It was one the highlights of the evening which left the audience spellbound.

Bollywood star, Shahrukh presented over 2.35 crore collected heartbeats to the captains of the hockey teams participating at flagship FIH event. SRK also delivered his famous 'wo sattarminute' dialogue from his film Chak De India.