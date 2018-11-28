English

Hockey World Cup 2018: Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit and AR Rahman glitter at opening ceremony

Hockey World Cup 2018: Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit and AR Rahman glitter at opening ceremony

Bhubaneswar, Nov 27: Conveying a powerful message of "oneness of humanity" was the highlight of the glittering opening ceremony of the 2018 Men's Hockey World Cup here as Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit and music maestro AR Rahman mesmerised the audiences with enthralling performances, Tuesday (November 27).

The World Cup was declared open by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik during the ceremony, attended by all 16 captains.

The ceremony showcased first-of-its-kind theatrical production - The Earth Song, which beautifully depicted the theme of the ceremony. Written and directed by Nupur Mahajan, it featured Madhuri as the central character, Mother Earth.

The spectacular fusion dance performances were choreographed by Shiamak Davar. He was joined by 1100 artists who danced to the tunes created by Ranjit Barot. It was one the highlights of the evening which left the audience spellbound.

The show opened by the earth cracking and Madhuri emerging as Mother Earth, addressing the world at large as her children. The bilingual script in English and Hindi with snatches of the Bhagavad Gita and philosophy of the Upanishads has been written by Nupur Mahajan.

AR Rahman brought to life his and Gulzar Saheb's composition ‘Jai Hind Jai India' with a live performance, which is the official song and tune of the World Cup.

The Oscar-winningmusic composure put everyone in his spell with his soulful music.

Bollywood star, Shahrukh presented over 2.35 crore collected heartbeats to the captains of the hockey teams participating at flagship FIH event. SRK also delivered his famous 'wo sattarminute' dialogue from his film Chak De India.

The skies were filled with fireworks during the opening ceremony and everyone present was enthralled with the spectacular fireworks.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik addressed the audience at the stadium during the opening ceremony and declared the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup Odisha open.

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 28, 2018, 11:01 [IST]
