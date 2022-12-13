Hockey World Cup 2023: Harmanpreet Singh says excitement and anticipation is at whole new level

The Indian Men's Hockey team are going all out in their preparations for the prestigious quadrennial tournament which is scheduled to take place in Odisha's Bhubaneswar and Rourkela from January 13 to January 29, 2023.

The ace drag-flicker Harmanreet, who recently led the team during the Australia tour, highlighted that the five-match series against the world No.1 side has given the team insights into the areas that need improvement ahead of the World Cup.



"The Australia tour was a great learning experience for us. We could only register one win out of five, but I would say we put up a solid fight against a very strong team in their home," he was quoted as saying in a Hockey India release.

"If you see, all the games were closely fought. We have got the insights into the areas that we need to further improve upon ahead of the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar - Rourkela."



Speaking about the team's plans for the forthcoming days, Harmanpreet said, "The next one month is going to be vital for us. We got a mini-break after the Australia tour, we are refreshed now and raring to go once again.

"We have a specialised drag flick and goalkeeping camp starting from tomorrow and we are looking forward to soak up the knowledge and expertise from legends Bram Lomans and Dennis Van De Pol. The time we spend with them over the next week will definitely help in our preparations."

The Indian Men's Hockey Team are placed in Pool D alongside England, Spain, and Wales. They will kickstart their campaign against Spain on the opening day of the tournament at the newly-built Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela.

"There is a lot of excitement and anticipation among players in the camp. With the team for the World Cup yet to be selected, everyone is very upbeat and there is healthy competition within the group as every player has gained good international exposure," he added.



He further lauded Hockey India's efforts to create the right buzz amongst fans for the mega hockey event. "It is amazing to see Hockey India host so many fan-engagement events across the country.

"The prestigious Trophy is touring as part of the World Cup promotions and I am particularly delighted about the school activation program where children are appraised about the World Cup. We are looking forward to bring glory to the country from the World Cup," he concluded.

Source: Hockey India Release