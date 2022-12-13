Hockey World Cup 2023: Harmanpreet Singh says excitement and anticipation is at whole new level

New Delhi, December 13: India's Harmanpreet Singh on Tuesday (December 13) said the excitement and anticipation for the Hockey World Cup 2023 at home has reached an whole new level with just one month to go for the show-piece event.
The Indian Men's Hockey team are going all out in their preparations for the prestigious quadrennial tournament which is scheduled to take place in Odisha's Bhubaneswar and Rourkela from January 13 to January 29, 2023.
The
ace
drag-flicker
Harmanreet,
who
recently
led
the
team
during
the
Australia
tour,
highlighted
that
the
five-match
series
against
the
world
No.1
side
has
given
the
team
insights
into
the
areas
that
need
improvement
ahead
of
the
World
Cup.
"The Australia tour was a great learning experience for us. We could only register one win out of five, but I would say we put up a solid fight against a very strong team in their home," he was quoted as saying in a Hockey India release.
"If
you
see,
all
the
games
were
closely
fought.
We
have
got
the
insights
into
the
areas
that
we
need
to
further
improve
upon
ahead
of
the
FIH
Odisha
Hockey
Men's
World
Cup
2023
Bhubaneswar
-
Rourkela."
Speaking about the team's plans for the forthcoming days, Harmanpreet said, "The next one month is going to be vital for us. We got a mini-break after the Australia tour, we are refreshed now and raring to go once again.
"We have a specialised drag flick and goalkeeping camp starting from tomorrow and we are looking forward to soak up the knowledge and expertise from legends Bram Lomans and Dennis Van De Pol. The time we spend with them over the next week will definitely help in our preparations."
"There
is
a
lot
of
excitement
and
anticipation
among
players
in
the
camp.
With
the
team
for
the
World
Cup
yet
to
be
selected,
everyone
is
very
upbeat
and
there
is
healthy
competition
within
the
group
as
every
player
has
gained
good
international
exposure,"
he
added.
He further lauded Hockey India's efforts to create the right buzz amongst fans for the mega hockey event. "It is amazing to see Hockey India host so many fan-engagement events across the country.
"The prestigious Trophy is touring as part of the World Cup promotions and I am particularly delighted about the school activation program where children are appraised about the World Cup. We are looking forward to bring glory to the country from the World Cup," he concluded.
Source: Hockey India Release
