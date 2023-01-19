Hockey World Cup 2023 Pool C: Netherlands register record win over Chile; Malaysia stun New Zealand

With three wins from as many games, Netherlands finished at the top of Pool C with maximum nine points, while Chile finished last with no wins in three and a goal difference of -17 having scored just 3 goals in the tournament so far.

The world No.3 side Netherlands toyed with Chile, ranked 23rd, and scored goals at will to register the biggest margin of victory in a World Cup match.

The record for the biggest margin of win in a hockey World Cup match was earlier held by world No.1 Australia, who thrashed South Africa 12-0 in New Delhi.

Jip Janssen (6th, 29th, 34th, 44th minutes) and skipper Thierry Brinkman (25th, 33rd, 58th) scored a hat-trick each, while Koen Bijen (40th, 45th) struck a brace.

Derck de Vilder (22nd), Thijs van Dam (23rd), Terrance Pieters (37th), Justen Blok (42nd) and Teun Beins (48th) were the other goal-getters for the Dutch.

Janssen's all four goals came from penalty corners. The Netherlands, who have won the World Cup thrice and finished runners-up in the last two editions, earned 18 penalty corners from which they converted six, while Chile got just two PCs in the match.

Malaysia stun New Zealand

Meanwhile, Malaysia stunned New Zealand 3-2 earlier on Thursday (January 19) to finish second in Pool C. Malaysia were second with six points after two victories, while New Zealand finished third with one win.

Malaysia's star player Faizal Saari (8th, 56th minutes) struck a brace, while Razie Rahim converted a penalty corner in the 42nd minute as world No.11 Malaysia shocked No.9 New Zealand 3-2 in another Pool C match.

Hayden Phillips (51st) and Sam Lan (52nd) scored two goals in as many minutes to raise New Zealand's hopes before Saari drew the final blood four minutes later.

Lan's strike was also the 2500th goal of the World Cup. New Zealand are third in Pool C with just one win, while Chile finished winless.

What next for HWC 2023 Pool C teams?

While Netherlands qualified directly for the last-eight round, Malaysia and New Zealand will play crossover matches to book their place in the quarter-finals. Malaysia could face Spain, while New Zealand could face England or India.

The top teams from the four pools qualify directly for the last-eight, while the second and third-placed sides play in the crossovers matches to fill up the remaining four slots. Chile will play in the fifth to 16th place classification matches.