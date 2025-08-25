Team India Backed as Favourites to Win Asia Cup Hockey 2025 by Former Legends Former hockey greats assert India's strong position as favourites for the Asia Cup in Rajgir, Bihar, highlighting their potential for World Cup qualification. Insights from legends Ajitpal Singh and Zafar Iqbal emphasise the need for caution despite India's dominance. By Mykhel Team Updated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 23:41 [IST]

-MyKhel Team

Former hockey stars express confidence in India's chances at the upcoming men's Asia Cup in Rajgir, Bihar. They believe India are strong contenders to win and secure a spot in next year's World Cup, co-hosted by Belgium and the Netherlands.

India, the reigning Olympic bronze medallists and top-ranked team in Asia, last claimed the Asia Cup title in 2017 by defeating Malaysia 2-1 in Dhaka.

In the previous edition held in Jakarta in 2022, India finished third behind South Korea and Malaysia. Ajitpal Singh, who captained India's 1975 World Cup-winning team, considers the Harmanpreet Singh-led squad as "undisputed" favourites but warns against complacency. "We are undisputed favourites and sure-shot champions. There is no comparison with us, but obviously Korea, China, Japan and Malaysia have given us trouble in the past," Ajitpal told.

India's Dominance and Challenges

Ajitpal Singh further emphasised that India face little competition in Asia now. He noted that while Pakistan used to be a formidable opponent, they no longer pose a threat. "There is no competition in Asia now with India in hockey. Earlier there was Pakistan, but they are finished. We should avail this chance and qualify for the World Cup, but the players need to be careful. They have to win to qualify," he added.

Zafar Iqbal, another former captain and member of India's 1980 Olympic gold medal-winning team, shares Ajitpal's optimism. He believes India are favourites unless they encounter an off day. "There is no doubt that India are favourites to win the tournament unless we have a very bad day. We are the No. 1 side in Asia and with Pakistan not there, we should win the title and qualify for the World Cup," he said at the trophy unveiling ceremony here on Monday.

Potential Threats from Other Teams

Zafar Iqbal also cautioned against overconfidence due to potential challenges from teams like Korea, Japan, China, and Malaysia. These teams have previously defeated India. "But having said that, we can’t be overconfident. There are tricky teams like Korea, Japan, China and Malaysia, who have beaten us in the past," he added.

The unveiling of the Asia Cup 2025 trophy took place on Monday with Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya officiating the event. The tournament's 12th edition will occur from August 29 to September 7 at Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar.

Significance of Rajgir Edition

The Rajgir edition holds special significance as it marks Bihar's debut as a host for a major international hockey event. This milestone highlights Bihar's rising prominence in sports. The ceremony also saw attendance from notable figures such as three-time Olympic medallist Harbinder Singh and former player Ashok Dhyanchand.

The upcoming tournament presents an opportunity for India to reaffirm their dominance in Asian hockey while securing a spot at the World Cup. With strong performances expected from other Asian teams, maintaining focus will be crucial for India's success.

With inputs from PTI