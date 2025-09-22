English Edition
Pro Kabbadi League 2025
India Hockey Squad for Sultan of Johor Cup: Full List of Players, Schedule, Opponents

By MyKhel Staff

Hockey India on Monday unveiled the 18-member Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team that will take part in the upcoming Sultan of Johor Cup in Malaysia. Defender Rohit has been entrusted with the captaincy for the tournament.

The squad has a balanced mix of goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders and forwards, with several promising youngsters set to showcase their skills.

India Hockey Squad for Sultan of Johor Cup Full List of Players Schedule Opponents
India Junior Hockey Team for Sultan of Johor Cup (Image Credit: Hockey India)

India Sultan of Johor Cup Schedule

India, who clinched the bronze medal in the previous edition, will aim to carry forward that momentum this year. They will open their campaign against Great Britain on 11th October, followed by matches against New Zealand (12th October), Pakistan (14th October), Australia (15th October), and hosts Malaysia (17th October). The top two teams from the round-robin stage will qualify for the final on 18th October.

Coach PR Sreejesh, speaking ahead of the tournament, said, "The team has been preparing well for the Sultan of Johor Cup. We have a good team, and with the Junior World Cup coming up, this tournament will be a good platform and rehearsal for the players to test themselves against strong opponents and gain valuable international experience. We are looking forward to putting up a good performance in Malaysia."

India Squad for Sultan Johor Cup

Bikramjit Singh, Princedeep Singh, Rohit (C), Talem Priyobarta, Anmol Ekka, Amir Ali, Sunil P B, Ravneet Singh, Ankit Pal, Thounaojam Ingalemba Luwang, Adrohit Ekka, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Rosan Kujur, Manmeet Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Sourabh Anand Kushwaha, Ajeet Yadav, Gurjot Singh

Standby players: Vivek Lakra, Shardanand Tiwari, Thockchom Kingson Singh, Rohit Kullu, Dilraj Singh

Story first published: Monday, September 22, 2025, 13:31 [IST]
