India Schedule, Squad for Sultan of Johor Cup: Uttam Singh appointed Captain; Check Full List of Matches, Players By MyKhel Staff Published: Friday, October 10, 2025, 13:08 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

The Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team is set to participate in the 13th edition of the Sultan of Johor Cup, scheduled to be held in Johor Bahru, Malaysia, from 11th to 18th October 2025.

The young Indian side enters the tournament with confidence and ambition, aiming to reclaim the coveted title and continue their proud legacy in this prestigious junior event.

India has been a dominant force in the history of the Sultan of Johor Cup, having lifted the trophy three times - in 2013, 2014, and 2022. Only Great Britain, with four titles, have had more success. The Indian colts have also finished runners-up on four occasions (2012, 2015, 2018, 2019) and secured Bronze medals in 2023 and 2024, underlining their consistency and quality over the years.

India's Fixtures at Sultan of Johor Cup 2025

Saturday, 11 October: India vs Great Britain

Sunday, 12 October: India vs New Zealand

Tuesday, 14 October: Pakistan vs India

Wednesday, 15 October: Australia vs India

Friday, 17 October: India vs Malaysia

Saturday, 18 October: Final classification matches (5th-6th Place, Bronze Medal Match, and The Final)

The top two teams at the end of the round-robin phase will contest the final on 18th October.

Coach's Outlook

Head Coach PR Sreejesh expressed optimism ahead of the tournament, emphasizing that the Sultan of Johor Cup holds a special place in Indian hockey history as a platform where many future stars first rose to prominence. He highlighted that the squad has undergone rigorous preparation focused on blending tactical discipline with attacking flair.

"It's a tournament that tests the players' character and consistency," Sreejesh said. "We've built a balanced side that can adapt to different match situations while staying true to our playing style - fast, fearless, and intelligent hockey. The players are motivated to uphold India's legacy and aim for the top spot once again."

India Squad for Sultan of Johor Cup 2025

Goalkeepers: Mohith Shashikumar, Anandkumar Rajasekaran

Defenders: Rohit, Pawan Rajbhar, Atul Horo, Manmeet Singh, Amandeep Lakra

Midfielders: Ajeet Pandey, Sudeep Chirmako, Rajinder Singh

Forwards: Araijeet Singh Hundal, Uttam Singh (C), Amandeep, Angad Bir Singh, Hari Prasad, Boby Singh Dhami