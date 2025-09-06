US Open 2025 Live Streaming: Where and When to Watch Doubles Men's and Women's Final on TV and Online?

India vs China LIVE Score, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Updates: Shilanand Lakra Scores, IND 1-0 CHN in 1st Quarter Live By MyKhel Staff Updated: Saturday, September 6, 2025, 19:46 [IST]

India vs China Live Score: India will take on China in the final of their Super Four encounter on Saturday (September 6). The Men in Blue need to avoid defeat to progress to the final of the tournament.

India vs China Hockey LIVE Score

India vs China Live Score: IND 1 CHN 0 India win a penalty corner. Goal for India Goaaaaaaaaaaaal!! India find the net superbly. Shilanand Lakra gets the ball inside the circle and makes no mistake. India vs China H2H Record Played: 8 India Win: 7 China Win: 1 India vs China Hockey Live Score Updates We are close to kickoff in Rajgir. The Indian team has a modest task ahead of them, but they can't take China lightly. In the group stages, the Indian team only edged past the Chinese. India vs China Hockey Live Score The spectators have arrived at the stadium in numbers and the stadium is buzzing. It promises to be an excellent encounter and the Men in Blue will be hoping for a win. India vs China Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Live Updates We are 15 minutes away from the start of the match, and the atmosphere is electric inside the stadium. The Indian team has arrived at the proximity of the stadium and will be taking the field soon. India vs China Live Score Updates - Lineups Take a look at the lineups for India and China ahead of their match. India vs China Live Updates South Korea have won the match 4-3 against Malaysia and now sit 2nd in the points table. For India, the final berth is almost sealed as they will have to lose by a margin of six goals to get ousted. Malaysia are eliminated from the Final race and will play in the 3rd/4th place playoff. On the other hand, China will be aiming to get a draw as a point would secure their place in the Final. India vs China Live Updates The match between South Korea and Malaysia continues in the final quarter. The scoreline is currently 4-3 in favour of Korea. India vs China Hockey Live Updates India will need to avoid defeat to progress to the Final ofthe Hockey Asia Cup 2025. They are up against China and the match will start from 7:30 pm IST. India vs China, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Hello and Welcome to the Live Coverage and Updates for the Hockey Asia Cup 2025. India vs China on agenda today as the two Asian neighbours lock horns in the final Super Four pool game today at the Rajgir Sports Complex.

They entered the Super 4s phase with confidence but drew 2-2 with defending champions South Korea in their first Super 4s match. After their stalemate against Korea, they had to win the match againts Malaysia to keep the Final qualification in their own hands, and the Men in Blue have done it.

India win big against Malaysia

India rallied back in the Hockey Asia Cup with a superb win over Malaysia in their second Super Four pool match. In the crucial encounter, the hosts were trailing with an early goal from Shafiq Hassan, but came back strongly in the 2nd quarter. They netted thrice in the second 15-minute window and took a 3-1 lead at the break, courtesy of goals from Manpreet Singh, Sukhjeet Singh and Shilanand Lakra. In the 3rd quarter, Vivek Sagar Prasad secured another goal for the Indian team. In the final quarter, the Men in Blue kept pressure and ended up with a 4-1 victory.

After Malaysia beat South Korea in the other Super Four match, India will have to just avoid defeat to progress to the Final. If the Men in Blue win the match, they will finish at the summit, while a draw will keep them in the 2nd position.