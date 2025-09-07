US Open 2025 Prize Money: How much Cash Award will Carlos Alcaraz or Jannik Sinner win at Grand Slam? Full Breakdown of Prize Money

India vs Korea Hockey Live Streaming: Where to Watch Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Final on TV and Online? By MyKhel Staff Published: Sunday, September 7, 2025, 17:21 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

India vs Korea Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Final LIVE Streaming: The India vs Korea final of the 2025 Men's Hockey Asia Cup will take place on Sunday, September 7, in Rajgir.

India enters the final as the overwhelming favorite, being the only unbeaten team in the tournament, having dominated with a strong attack and defense, including a 7-0 thrashing of China in the Super 4s phase. South Korea joins the final after a thrilling 4-3 comeback win over Malaysia to qualify.

India and Korea shared a 2-2 draw in their recent Super 4s match, where Korea defended very deeply and effectively, challenging Indian forwards who struggled to convert many chances until a late goal from Mandeep Singh. Historically, India has had the upper hand against Korea in recent international tournaments, including victories in the Asian Champions Trophy and previous Asia Cups, but Korea remains a tough opponent known for strong defensive resilience and occasionally springing surprises.

India's team, led by coach Craig Fulton, is expected to play an aggressive and clinical game emphasizing good defense and taking advantage of their fast attackers like Dilpreet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, and Hardik Singh. The winner of this final will qualify directly for the 2026 FIH World Cup. India are currently ranked 7th in FIH rankings, while South Korea sit in 13th position.

The final promises a competitive and high-stakes contest between two of Asia's top men's hockey teams, with India aiming for their fourth Asia Cup title and Korea seeking an upset victory on Indian soil.

India vs Korea Live Streaming: Where to Watch Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Final on TV and Online?

The India vs South Korea Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Final will be telecast on Sony Sports network from 7:30 pm IST on Sunday. The match can also be live-streamed via the Sony LIV app and website in India.