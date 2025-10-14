English Edition
Pro Kabaddi League 2025
Sporting Buzz

India vs Pakistan Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2025: When And Where To Watch Online And On TV?

India vs Pakistan Live Streaming: India and Pakistan are set to face off in the pool stage of the Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 on Tuesday, October 14, at the Taman Daya Hockey Stadium in Johor Bahru, Malaysia. India come into the clash at the top of the points table, having secured victories over New Zealand and Great Britain.

Pakistan, on the other hand, are fourth with a solitary win against Malaysia (7-2), having suffered a heavy defeat to Great Britain (1-5).

India vs Pakistan Live Streaming
India vs Pakistan Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2025. Photo: X

The Under-21 encounter carries added intensity given the strained sporting relations between the two nations. Following a no-handshake stance adopted by senior teams at the Asia Cup in cricket, and Pakistan's absence from the recent hockey tournament in India, the match will be played under strict conduct guidelines.

According to the PHF, players have been instructed to ignore handshakes before or after the game and avoid any emotional gestures or confrontations on the field. The focus is firmly on the hockey, with both teams expected to maintain discipline while competing fiercely.

This match is expected to be a high-pressure contest, not just for points, but also as part of the historic India-Pakistan sporting rivalry at the junior level.

India vs Pakistan, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2025 Live Streaming Details

The Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 clash between India and Pakistan is scheduled for Tuesday, October 14, at the Taman Daya Hockey Stadium in Johor Bahru, Malaysia. The match is set to begin at 6:00 PM IST.

Fans in India can watch the live streaming of the game on the Ashley Morrison Media YouTube Channel, ensuring they don't miss any action from this highly anticipated Under-21 encounter.

Story first published: Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 17:20 [IST]
