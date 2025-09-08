How much Prize Money will Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner win after US Open 2025 Final?

India win 4th Hockey Asia Cup Title - Full List of Final Wins for Men in Blue with Scoreline, Goal-Scorers By MyKhel Staff Updated: Monday, September 8, 2025, 8:59 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

The Indian men's Hockey team won their 4th Asia Cup title as they beat South Korea 4-1 in the latest edition's final on Sunday (September 7) in Rajgir.

A clinical Indian team thumped Korea in front of home crowd and won the match in a convincing way. The win has also ensured team India's qualification for the World Cup.

India has now won the Men's Asia Cup Hockey tournament four times - in 2003, 2007, 2017 and 2025. The Asia Cup started in 1982 and has seen only a few teams dominate, with India being the most consistent side, having played in 8 of the 11 finals so far.

India Victories in Hockey Asia Cup

In the 2003 final, India defeated Pakistan 4-2, and in 2007 they convincingly won 7-2 against South Korea. Their most recent title win before 2025 was in 2017 when India beat Malaysia 2-1 in the final. India holds the record for the most wins and has secured 43 victories out of 56 matches in Asia Cup history, showcasing their dominance in the continental event. Alongside India, Pakistan and South Korea have also been frequent title winners, with South Korea winning the last Asia Cup held in 2022.

With three Asia Cup titles to their name-from 2003, 2007, and 2017-and a record of 43 wins in 56 matches, India stands as the most successful and consistent side in Asia's premier hockey championship.

The Asia Cup, inaugurated in 1982, has witnessed fierce competition primarily among India, Pakistan, and South Korea. India has played in 8 of the 11 finals, exemplifying their sustained excellence. Their landmark 2003 triumph saw India clinch the title by defeating arch-rivals Pakistan 4-2 in Kuala Lumpur, a crucial win that reaffirmed India's status as a hockey powerhouse.

After a brief setback in other editions, India reclaimed the Asia Cup crown in 2017, defeating Malaysia 2-1 in Dhaka, adding a third prestigious trophy to their cabinet. This victory symbolized India's resurgence on the continental stage, reflecting their ongoing commitment to excellence in hockey.

The 4th title has finally arrived in 2025. The Indian team was excellent in the tournament, and finished their title-winning campaign staying unbeaten as well. In the final, Harmanpreet Singh and his men won 4-1, with goals from Dilpreet Singh, Sukhjeet Singh and Amit Rohidas.

India Hockey Asia Cup Win Editions and Scores with Goalscorers

2003, Kuala Lumpur

India 4-2 Pakistan

Kanwalpreet Singh 7'

Gagan Ajit Singh 17'

Ignace Tirkey 69'

Prabhjot Singh 70'

2007, Chennai

India 7-2 South Korea

Shivendra Singh 4'

Sunil 13'

Prabhjot Singh 31', 64'

Rajpal Singh 42', 55'

Ignace Tirkey 53'

2017, Dhaka

India 2-1 Malaysia

Ramandeep Singh 3'

Lalit Upadhyay 29'

2025, Rajgir

India 4-1 South Korea

Sukhjeet Singh 1'

Dilpreet Singh 28', 45'

Amit Rohidas 50'