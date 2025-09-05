Sports Bulletin For Sep 5: From New Base Price For India Jersey Sponsor To Chinnaswasmy To Host First Match Since Stampede

AFG vs UAE Live Streaming, Tri-Nation Series: When And Where To Watch Afghanistan-UAE Match Online And On TV In Afghanistan, India, Pakistan

Indian Hockey Heroes Turn Saviours: Rupinder Pal Singh, Gurwinder Singh Chandi & Jugraj Singh Lead Flood Relief in Punjab By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, September 5, 2025, 20:08 [IST]

oi-MyKhel Team

New Delhi, Sep 4: From winning matches for India on the hockey field to saving lives in flood-hit villages, former Team India hockey stars Rupinder Pal Singh, Gurwinder Singh Chandi, and Jugraj Singh are now fighting a different battle - against nature's fury in Punjab.

The state has been ravaged by one of its worst floods, with over 1,900 villages across 23 districts inundated, more than 40 lives lost, and over 3.5 lakh people affected.

The trio, now serving in the Punjab Police, has been at the forefront of rescue and relief operations in Gurdaspur district. Legendary drag flicker Jugraj Singh (SP HQ), penalty corner specialist Rupinder Pal Singh (Assistant Commissioner, Under Training), and forward Gurwinder Singh Chandi (DSP, Kalanaur) are working alongside the BSF, Army, police, NDRF, and local administration.

"Rescue was the first priority, followed by ensuring ration, medicines, and other essentials. Now, we are focusing on medical camps to prevent diseases," Jugraj, whose playing career was cut short by a tragic car accident in 2003 after guiding India to the Junior World Cup 2001 triumph and silver at the 2002 Asian Games, told PTI.

Rupinder, a 2021 Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist, recalled how more than 1,500 people were evacuated from villages along the Ravi and Ujh rivers in Dinanagar. "For the first three days, tractors and trolleys couldn't move. At one point, the SDM, DSP, and I were stranded in a flooded village. The youth played a huge role in helping us evacuate people," he said. Rupinder's hockey fame, once discovered, further inspired villagers and local youths to join the efforts.

An emotional Rupinder shared an incident when four family members stranded on a roof were rescued amid dangerous flood currents. "It was terrifying, but with the NDRF's support, we managed to save them," he recalled.

Chandi, who represented India in 97 matches including the 2012 London Olympics, emphasized the power of teamwork. "From snakebite victims to transporting a bride for her wedding and helping a pregnant woman reach safety, every rescue has been about collective effort," he said.

However, Jugraj warned that the hardest phase lies ahead. "Delivering relief material to the right people is a challenge, but the bigger test will be rebuilding lives. Entire crops have been destroyed, and it will take nearly two years for poor farmers' land to be cultivable again. Resettling the homeless is the next mountain to climb," he added.

For these hockey stars, the flood relief operations have become a new kind of match - one where teamwork, mental toughness, and quick decisions off the field are saving thousands of lives.