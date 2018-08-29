National Sports Day: Tributes pour in for 'Hockey Wizard' Major Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary

The National Sports Day is commemorated in the honour of former India Hockey Captain Major Dhyan Chand who was born on August 29, 1905, in Allahabad.

Major Dhyan Chand is hailed as the Greatest ever field hockey player and his contribution towards Indian hockey. Dhyan Chand won 3 Olympic Gold Medals for India (1928, 1932 & 1936) which made the country a superpower in field hockey.

Major Dhyan Chand netted three goals in the 1936 Berlin Olympics Final against Adolf Hitler's Germany to give India an 8-1 win and third consecutive gold medal. He has scored more than 400 goals in his international career for India.

On the occasion of National Sports Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that this year has been great for Indian sports as country's athletes have excelled in various tournaments, including in the Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games. Modi has always stressed the importance of sports and fitness in his life and commended the efforts of the Indian athletes participating in the ongoing Asian Games.

"I salute all those who have represented India in various sporting events. Their hard work and resolve have led to several milestones. This year has been great for our sporting fraternity, with the Indian athletes excelling in various tournaments including Asian Games 2018 and CWG," Modi tweeted.

Tributes poured in from all quarters on the birth anniversary of Hockey Wizard - whose wizardry with the hockey stick even made German dictator Adolf Hitler his admirer. Hitler even offered him a chance to move to Germany and a post of Colonel in the German Army, which the Indian declined with a smile.

Here's how Twitterati remembered Major Dhyan Chand:

On National Sports Day, I pay my tributes to the wizard of Hockey, Major Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary & call upon people to make sports a part of their daily routine. We must encourage & promote sporting culture in country, especially from school level. #NationalSportsDay pic.twitter.com/goztTdi45l — VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) August 29, 2018

Greetings to all sports enthusiasts on National Sports Day. Tributes to the phenomenal hockey player, Major Dhyan Chand Ji on his birth anniversary.



I urge people to give priority to sports and fitness related activities, which will contribute towards a healthier India. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 29, 2018

As we pay tribute to the legacy of Indian hockey icon Major Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary, we wish all of our countrymen a very happy #NationalSportsDay on 29th August.#IndiaKaGame pic.twitter.com/1kFfDDdWdI — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 29, 2018

I've heard stories about #MajorDhyanChand practising Hockey under a moonlit sky as there were no floodlights in those days. He did what it took to fulfil his dream. That's what I call commitment. Remembering him on his 113th birth anniversary #NationalSportsDay #SportPLAYINGIndia pic.twitter.com/O8aQc3UhEc — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 29, 2018

Today, we commemorate Major Dhyan Chand's Birth Anniversary as #NationalSportsDay. Let us give our tributes to one of India's greatest sports icons by inculcating sports as part of our lifestyle. pic.twitter.com/fOcMqHRejZ — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) August 29, 2018

Sir Don Bradman once said, he scores goals the way we score runs. As we remember the legendary Major Dhyan Chand, my greetings to all from the sports fraternity on #NationalSportsDay. May we all inculcate some sport as a part of our life. pic.twitter.com/vUAwzn7CV6 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 29, 2018

#NationalSportsDay is a great day to recognize the rural origins of the sporting spirit of India. Isha #Gramotsavam is a tribute to this. - Sg @Ra_THORe pic.twitter.com/VhHfX7X0GA — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) August 29, 2018

#NationalSportsDay. Greetings to all the sports enthusiasts and salute the sports stars of India, who dedicate their lives in bringing glory for the nation. Some of my SandArts photos. pic.twitter.com/nfaq3SBRY9 — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) August 29, 2018

#NationalSportsDay honours the birth anniversary of one of India's most iconic sportsmen, #MajorDhyanChand. The man who bagged 3 Olympic gold for #India in field hockey 🏒continues to be a hero for every budding athlete.

As a tribute, let's make sports a part of our daily life! pic.twitter.com/LOTrJzNF3y — Dept of Sports MYAS (@IndiaSports) August 29, 2018

When you put on that jersey, the flag 🇮🇳 on the front is more important then the name on the back.

Remembering the hockey 🏑wizard #MajorDhyanChand on his 113th Birth Anniversary #NationalSportsDay pic.twitter.com/gQ3dAxCN88 — Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) August 29, 2018

The narrative of Indian hockey can't begin without #MajorDhyanChand under whom India snatched 3 Olympic 🥇 medals in hockey. We commemorate his birth anniversary 29th Aug as #NationalSportsDay.



Here's wishing that Indian sports rise to the heights that would have been his dream! pic.twitter.com/NevtlbaIje — Khelo India (@kheloindia) August 29, 2018

After India’s 1st match at 1936 Olympics,ppl watching other sports filled hockey stadiums .A German newspaper headline read-The Olympic complex now has a magic show too.'Berlin had posters:”Visit hockey stadium to watch the Indian magician Dhyan Chand in action #NationalSportsDay pic.twitter.com/FIKougv55S — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 29, 2018

Remembering the legend and hockey magician #MajorDhyanChand on his birth anniversary also celebrated as #NationalSportsDay. There will never be another like him. Respect 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/vDgvqIHFSU — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) August 29, 2018

🥇🥇🥇 Olympic Medals

🏅 Padma Bhushan

and a legend who was respected by the whole world.



On his birth anniversary, let's remember The Great Major Dhyan Chand who always held the 🇮🇳 flag high! Happy #NationalSportsDay. pic.twitter.com/mPGkBQP1tS — PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) August 29, 2018

Remembering one of the finest sports star we ever had and we'll ever have... A very happy birthday to the wizard of hockey, #MajorDhyanChand! 🏑🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/Kpbi3zqk43 — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) August 29, 2018