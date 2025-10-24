Pakistan Withdraws from Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 in India; FIH to Announce Replacement Soon By MyKhel Staff Published: Friday, October 24, 2025, 22:38 [IST]

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) on Friday confirmed that Pakistan has withdrawn from the Men's Junior Hockey World Cup 2025, scheduled to take place in Tamil Nadu from November 28 to December 28. The tournament will feature matches in Chennai and Madurai.

"We can confirm that the Pakistan Hockey Federation has notified the International Hockey Federation (FIH) that its team initially qualified for the upcoming FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025 won't participate eventually," the world body said in a statement to PTI. "The team replacing Pakistan for this event will be announced soon," it added.

Pakistan was originally drawn in Group B alongside India, Chile, and Switzerland. FIH has not yet announced which team will take Pakistan's place in the pool.

This is the second major hockey tournament in India that Pakistan has skipped this year. Earlier, the national team withdrew from the Men's Asia Cup in Rajgir, Bihar, held between August 29 and September 7.

Relations between the two countries have further strained since the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and India's subsequent Operation Sindoor. The Indian government subsequently implemented a policy prohibiting bilateral sporting engagements with Pakistan, though encounters in multinational events remain permitted.

During the Asia Cup, tension between the sides made headlines when India captain Suryakumar Yadav declined to shake hands with his Pakistan counterpart after their match.

Hockey India unaware of withdrawal

Hockey India, however, claimed it was not officially informed about Pakistan's decision. "We have no information from FIH that Pakistan has withdrawn. I had a conversation with Pakistan Hockey Federation officials a month-and-a half-back, and they had confirmed their participation," Hockey India Secretary General Bholanth Singh told PTI.

"What transpired after that I have no knowledge. Our duty is to conduct the best tournament as hosts and hope India wins the title. It is now up to FIH to announce a replacement for Pakistan," he added.

PHF seeks neutral venue option

Responding to the situation, Pakistan Hockey Federation Secretary General Rana Mujahid said the federation had formally communicated its decision to FIH, citing current diplomatic tensions.

"It has been decided in principle that the national junior team would not travel to India due to the existing tensions between the two countries and it was conveyed to the FIH," Mujahid said in Lahore. "We have, at the same time, urged the FIH to arrange for a neutral venue to allow us to participate and play our matches in the Junior World Cup as missing out on major events because they are being held in India is hurting our hockey and not helping in the development of our players."

He added, "We have told the FIH how do they expect us to go and play in India when their athletes are not even willing to shake hands in different sports even at neutral venues. FIH says all the events were awarded to India well before the conflict so no one anticipated such a situation."

As of now, FIH is evaluating potential replacement options for Pakistan's slot in the 24-team event, which marks the first-ever Junior World Cup hosted in Tamil Nadu.