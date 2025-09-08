'Plan was to Peak at Business Period': Paddy Upton reveals key for success as India win Hockey Asia Cup | Exclusive By Sauradeep Ash Published: Monday, September 8, 2025, 10:54 [IST]

By Sauradeep Ash

India ended their eight-year wait to win the Asia Cup hockey title by defeating defending champions South Korea 4-1 in the 2025 final held at Rajgir Sports Complex.

The victory was emphatic, with goals from Sukhjeet Singh, a brace from Dilpreet Singh, and Amit Rohidas. India dominated the match throughout, finishing the tournament unbeaten.

This win marked India's fourth Asia Cup title, making them the second-most successful team after South Korea. With this triumph, India also secured direct qualification for the 2026 FIH Men's Hockey World Cup to be held in the Netherlands and Belgium. The final saw a packed stadium with passionate home support, and the Indian team's attacking prowess and solid defense were key to their success.

And after the match, team India mentor and conditioning coach Paddy Upton demonstrated the plan behind their Asia Cup success. While speaking to MyKhel in an exclusive chat after the final, Upton revealed their basic plan was to peak at the business end of the tournament, which they materialized brilliantly.

"It's really nice to be champions after a long time. The boys really built superbly, we took one game after another. The whole plan was to start peaking at the business end of the tournament. We played excellently against China and in the final, we were superb as well."

As the Indian men's team qualify for the FIH Hockey World Cup next year, Upton says they will have to continue the same rhythm and elevate their playing levels. He also confirmed his stay with the team, at least till the World Cup.

"We have qualified for the World Cup, which is magnificent. I expect to stay with the team (till World Cup). Each and every one of them have tremendous fitness and they have implemented that brilliantly. We expect to elevate our game more in the World Cup."

As India bulldozed past the opponents in the Asia Cup, a vivid change has been the composure of the team. The Men in Blue have looked controlled in their aggression, lethal on the pitch, and Upton has been an integral part of that revolution. The former India cricket team coach expects to hone a different role as he continues is stay in India. As the Asia Cup ends, the Men in Blue will resume their camp in Bengaluru later this month.