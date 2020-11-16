Sports Ministry sanctions Rs 10 lakh for ailing hockey Olympian MP Singh's kidney treatment

The money, sanctioned under the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya National Welfare Fund for Sportspersons, was given to his wife Shivjeet Singh.

Speaking about the decision to extend financial support to Singh, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said, "MP Singh ji has contributed richly to hockey both as a player and a coach. His physical condition is a matter of great concern for all of us.

Sports Ministry has sanctioned Rs 10 lakhs to hockey Olympian MP Singh towards treatment of his kidney ailment. Sports Minister @kirenrijiju recently met his family members to extend assurance of support. The Govt. is committed to help members of sports fraternity in [1/2] pic.twitter.com/inA4oDfJwo — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) November 16, 2020

"Kidney treatment is an expensive treatment and we wanted to extend as much financial support as we could. "I have also spoken to Mahesh Sharma ji, who is the Member of Parliament of Noida where MP Singh ji lives and a letter has also been sent from his office to PM Relief Fund so that the hospital bills can be paid through the fund."

Recently, the Sports Minister met Shivjeet Singh and several other veteran hockey players to assure them of assistance from the Ministry.

MP Singh, who also served as the coach of the Indian hockey team, was an outstanding player who represented the country at various international events, including the 1988 Summer Olympics.