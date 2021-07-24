Tokyo 2020: Indian men's hockey team starts campaign on a winning note

Kane Russell opened the scoring for the Black Sticks as early as the sixth minute before India drew level through Rupinder Pal Singh four minutes later.

Harmanpreet then netted back-to-back goals in the 26th and 33rd minutes to give India a 3-1 lead.

Though Stephen Jenness reduced the deficit for New Zealand in the 43rd minute, India clung on to the one-goal lead till the end.

The final five minutes saw some intense action and if not for Sreejesh's brilliance, in front of the goal, India would have been forced to share the spoils or even gone on to loose the match.

Incidentally, India's last win against eighth-ranked New Zealand came at the same venue back in 2019 at the FIH Test event, where they won 5-0 in the final.

Inability to convert penalty corners proved to be New Zealand's bane as they missed many chances.

After the 2016 Rio Olympics, the Manpreet Singh-led India has now beaten the Black Sticks nine times out of the 12 encounters between the two sides.

India, who are currently ranked fourth in FIH rankings, will now take on the mighty Australia on Sunday (July 25). The match begins at 3pm local time and will be aired live on Sony Sports Network channels.

Indian men's hockey has a rich history in the Summer Games having won the gold an unprecedented eight times in the past, the last of which came way back in 1980 Moscow Olympics.

A slump followed but the last few years have seen a resurgence in fortunes. With a current world ranking of four, the Indians are considered a bright medal prospect this time around in Tokyo.

At Tokyo 2020, the Men in Blue are placed in a tough group along the likes of reigning Olympic champions Argentina, hosts Japan and Spain.

After a dismal eighth place finish in Rio Games, much is expected from the Manpreet-led side.

Group B consists of world champions Belgium, Canada, Germany, Great Britain, Netherlands and South Africa.

The top four teams from each group qualify for the quarterfinals.