Women's Asia Cup 2022: India beat China 2-0 in a thriller to finish third

Muscat, 28 January: The Indian Women's Hockey Team signed off the Women's Asia Cup 2022 with a hard-fought 2-0 victory over China in the third/fourth placing match in Muscat on Friday (January 28).
It
was
goals
by
Sharmila
Devi
(13')
and
Gurjit
Kaur
(19')
that
helped
the
Savita-led
side
end
the
continental
tournament
with
the
third-place
finish.
It was a neck-and-neck start to the match, with both teams trying to make inroads in each other's striking circle, showcasing good attacking and defending skills.
Both India and China created potential goal-scoring opportunities and even earned themselves Penalty Corners, but both teams missed out on converting it.
However,
in
the
14th
minute,
India's
effort
paid
off
as
young
forward
Sharmila
found
herself
in
the
right
spot
to
push
the
ball
in
the
goal
during
Gurjit's
powerful
drag
flick,
which
got
stopped
by
the
defence
line
while
taking
the
Penalty
Corner,
thus
leading
1-0
at
the
end
of
the
first
quarter.
Charged-up Indian eves started the second quarter on an attacking note, and four minutes later they earned a Penalty Corner, which was duly converted by Gurjit.
China, on the other hand, tried to look for an opportunity to reduce the deficit, and their efforts did get rewarded with a PC, but India Captain Savita pulled off a remarkable save to deny the Chinese.
Minutes
later,
Navneet
got
an
opportunity
to
add
the
third
goal
in
the
scoreline,
but
narrowly
missed
the
target
from
the
right
side
of
the
goalpost.
After the ten-minute half-time break, China, who were trailing 0-2, started the third quarter on the front foot and piled pressure on India. India's defence stood tall and denied China's each attempt at the goal.
The
latter
stage
of
the
third
quarter
saw
both
teams
fight
for
possession.
China
displayed
a
better
attack
and
made
inroads
in
India's
circle.
However,
the
Indian
defence
soaked
the
pressure
and
successfully
defended
the
Chinese
threat
to
keep
the
scoreline
2-0
at
the
end
of
the
third
quarter.
At the start of the fourth quarter, China won yet another Penalty Corner but failed to convert it. During the counterattack, Salima Tete did get the opportunity, but her reverse flick was blocked by the Chinese defence.
China, who came all guns blazing, enjoyed the possession throughout the final quarter. They even earned three consecutive PC corners in the dying minutes, but a solid display by Indian defence helped the Indian eves secure third place in the Women's Asia Cup 2022.
