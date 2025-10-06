Sports Bulletin For October 6: From Rohit Sharma 'Never' In 2027 World Cup Plans To Indians To Play In LPL 2025

Aligarh Tigers Joins Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League as Newest Franchise By MyKhel Staff Published: Monday, October 6, 2025, 20:38 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

Following the successful entry of Kanpur Warriors, Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League (UPKL) today announces its second new franchise for Season 2, Aligarh Tigers. Owned by Sumit Sarraf, Managing Director of Shekhar Sarraf Memorial Hospital, Aligarh Tigers is set to bring a smart, competitive edge and a pool of promising local talent to the UPKL mat.

Conceptualized and operated by SJ Uplift Kabaddi, UPKL has grown from a state level initiative into a league that is garnering national attention, owing to the talent, and opportunities that the league has unlocked.

With the inclusion of Aligarh Tigers, the league strengthens its mission of taking kabaddi deeper and wider into Uttar Pradesh while building a strong platform for local athletes.

With Aligarh's deep-rooted sporting culture and a new generation of sharp, disciplined players, the Aligarh Tigers strengthen UPKL's mission of bringing kabaddi closer to communities across the state, while also unlocking new opportunities for grassroots athletes to rise to professional levels.

Speaking on the new team addition, Sambhav Jain, Founder and Director, SJ Uplift Kabaddi, said, "Season 1 of UPKL achieved phenomenal success, proving that kabaddi is ready to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with mainstream sports. UPKL was created as a platform to nurture talent and give athletes a structured pathway from the local level to professional competition. With Kanpur and now Aligarh joining the league, we are expanding that vision further, building stronger ecosystems, discovering sharper talent, and ensuring kabaddi becomes a sport of choice for the next generation."

Sumit Sarraf, Owner of Aligarh Tigers, and Managing Director, Shekhar Sarraf Memorial Hospital, said, "UPKL has set a new standard for a niche sport, giving kabaddi unprecedented visibility and professional recognition. That impact is what inspired me to join. Aligarh has immense untapped potential, and with Aligarh Tigers, we want to harness that energy into a sport that reflects our city's strength, discipline, and pride. For us, this is about more than kabaddi; it is about creating opportunities, promoting health and fitness, and putting Aligarh firmly on the sporting map of India."

The induction of Aligarh Tigers builds on UPKL's extraordinary Season 1 achievements, which reached over 30 million TV viewers as per BARC India and generated 300+ million digital impressions, cementing its position as one of the fastest-growing sports properties in India.

Adding to this, the debut season was valued at ₹238 crores, underscoring the league's strong market presence and the growing appeal of regional sports IPs.

The Aligarh Tigers will aim to ignite a fresh wave of passion both on and off the mat bringing together fans, athletes, and the city's spirit under one powerful banner.