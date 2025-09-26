World Para Athletics 2025 in New Delhi: Everything You Need to Know About the Biggest Ever Edition

PKL 2025: Rishank Devadiga Credits Ashu Malik's Dominance for Dabang Delhi's Win, Highlights Fazel's and Sumit Sangwan's Key Roles In a thrilling Pro Kabaddi League match, Ashu Malik's impressive 23-point performance led Dabang Delhi K.C. to a commanding victory over U Mumba. Despite an injury, Malik's skills shone through, showcasing his impact on the game. By Mykhel Team Updated: Friday, September 26, 2025, 17:08 [IST]

-MyKhel Team

In an exciting double-header on Day 25 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 12, Dabang Delhi K.C. triumphed over U Mumba with a score of 46-25, thanks to Ashu Malik's impressive 23-point performance.

Meanwhile, UP Yoddhas narrowly defeated Bengaluru Bulls in a tiebreaker after both teams ended at 36-all. Rishank Devadiga, speaking on KBD Live, dissected the match and highlighted key performances.

Rishank Devadiga praised Ashu Malik's exceptional raiding skills against U Mumba. "In the beginning, it felt like the game was even. The way U Mumba's raiders kept picking up bonus points, there wasn't much difference even after the all-out; Delhi were only ahead by two or three points. But in the second half, Ashu Malik completely changed the game. He kept going in for raids, scored multi-raid points, and even pulled off a super raid. From there, he put all the pressure on U Mumba's defence and took the match into his hands."

Despite dealing with an injury, Ashu Malik played at an outstanding level. "Despite an injury, Ashu Malik is performing at such a high level. If he were fully fit, imagine what more he could have done! Ashu truly dominated the match against U Mumba. The Delhi defense looked completely unsettled in the beginning, but once Ashu started scoring points, they also began to perform. Full credit goes to Ashu for giving the team the lead and boosting the morale of the defense, after which Fazel Atrachali also stepped up and did a great job."

Fazel Atrachali's experience proved vital for Dabang Delhi K.C.'s success. "Experience always counts, and Fazel has been playing at the top level for so many years. His fitness is remarkable, and he knows exactly when to bounce back. At the start, he looked under pressure, but he backed himself and delivered. He made one, then another tackle, and ended with four successful tackles in the match. That was an excellent performance from him."

U Mumba struggled defensively throughout their match against Dabang Delhi K.C., as noted by Devadiga: "The biggest issue for U Mumba was their defense. If you don't stop a player like Ashu Malik, he will take the entire match away from you. Ashu scored 23 raid points while U Mumba’s total score was only around 25–26. That shows his dominance. Had they been able to stop him, it could have been an even contest. But the way their defense performed was disappointing; they will really need to work hard on that area."

Sumit Sangwan's Leadership

UP Yoddhas' captain Sumit Sangwan played a crucial role in their victory over Bengaluru Bulls: "Sumit played a crucial role. Whenever he performs well, UP tends to win, and once again he delivered. Towards the end during the tie-breaker raid he showed great presence of mind. He first picked up a bonus point and then surrendered himself ensuring that even if Bengaluru’s last raid succeeded UP would still win by one point. That decision-making was brilliant and the captain deserves full credit for it."

The Pro Kabaddi League continues with Patna Pirates facing Bengal Warriorz at 8:00 PM followed by Jaipur Pink Panthers versus Tamil Thalaivas at 9:00 PM on JioHotstar and Star Sports Network.