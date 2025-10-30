How Long Will It Take Shreyas Iyer To Fully Recover From Spleen Injury? Here's What We Know

Ashu Malik Rallies Dabang Delhi K.C. Ahead of PKL Season 12 Final Showdown By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 11:14 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

Dabang Delhi K.C. are on the brink of history once again as they gear up for the Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 final on 31st October. After an inspiring campaign marked by consistency and teamwork, captain Ashu Malik believes his side has what it takes to go one step further this time and reclaim the title they narrowly missed last season.

Speaking during a Media Day organized by JioStar ahead of the final, Malik credited Dabang Delhi's resurgence to team unity, relentless preparation, and strategic guidance from the coaching staff. "Our team has performed exceptionally well this season, with every player meeting expectations," he said.

"We're currently focused on our final preparations and executing our coach's strategies efficiently. With just one day remaining before the final, we have a few intense sessions planned to address our mistakes and fine-tune our game plan."

Malik emphasized that Delhi's approach to the final will be calm yet determined. "We will treat this final like any other match, but we understand it's a do-or-die situation. Having played in the Season 8 final, that experience will help me lead the team with better composure. We are determined to give everything we have to lift the trophy for the second time," he added.

The Dabang Delhi skipper also praised the positive atmosphere within the squad, highlighting the leadership and mentorship of senior players.

"Our team environment is excellent. Experienced players know how to handle pressure and don't need extra motivation. Fazel Atrachali's guidance during timeouts is invaluable - he explains even the smallest details that can turn the game around. The coach's motivational speeches keep us focused, and I always encourage open communication among the team so that no issue goes unresolved."

Delhi will face Puneri Paltan in the final after the Pune-based side edged past Telugu Titans 50-45 in a thrilling semifinal on October 29. Having fallen short against Haryana Steelers in last year's summit clash, Dabang Delhi K.C. are now fully focused on redemption - and their sights are firmly set on capturing their second PKL title.