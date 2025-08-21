Aslam Inamdar speaks as Maharashtra Derby Returns: U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan to Ignite PKL Season 12 in Jaipur By MyKhel Staff Published: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 18:59 [IST]

Maharashtra, often called the cradle of Indian Kabaddi, will once again take center stage when Season 12 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) begins next month. With 32 players from the state-the second-highest representation in the league-Maharashtra's stronghold over the sport remains unshaken. Keeping that rich legacy alive are its two PKL powerhouses: U Mumba and Puneri Paltan, both former champions.

The season opener carries added weight as these two rivals are set to lock horns on September 18 at Jaipur's historic Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium, the venue that hosted the league's landmark 1000th match last year. Fans are bracing for another high-octane edition of the celebrated "Maharashtra Derby."

A Clash of Leaders: Sunil Kumar vs Aslam Inamdar

The spotlight this time will fall on two of PKL's most influential figures-Sunil Kumar, the league's most successful captain, who will lead U Mumba, and Aslam Inamdar, Puneri Paltan's dynamic skipper, who guided his side to their maiden title in Season 10. Inamdar's triumph was historic, as he became the first captain from Maharashtra to lift the PKL trophy.

For Inamdar, the clash carries personal pride - "Being born and raised in Maharashtra, representing Puneri Paltan and bringing glory to the team and the state has been one of my proudest achievements. Returning from injury this season, I'm determined to make an even bigger impact," he shared.

On the other side, Sunil Kumar is equally determined to take U Mumba beyond just playoff contention:

"Maharashtra has always been a powerhouse of Kabaddi. Leading U Mumba-a team with such a strong legacy-is an honor. Our hard work in preparation is aimed at nothing less than bringing the trophy back to Mumbai," he said.

Coaches That Carry Legacy

Adding more drama to the rivalry is the presence of two Kabaddi veterans in the coaching chairs. Ajay Thakur, a modern-day Kabaddi legend, takes over the reins of Puneri Paltan, embarking on a new chapter in his career as a full-time coach. He reflected:

"Transitioning from player to coach is a challenge I cherish. Guiding a Maharashtrian team gives me immense pride, and I want to pass on my experience to help this new generation of players perform at their peak."

Across the aisle, Anil Chaprana returns as U Mumba's head coach after a stint as assistant. For Chaprana, it's all about restoring the team's fearlessness:

"Being entrusted with this responsibility again fills me with determination. Our approach is built on discipline and a never-give-up spirit. With commitment and grit, we want to make our fans proud this season."

Maharashtra: The Beating Heart of PKL

League Commissioner Anupam Goswami summed up the state's significance perfectly:

"Maharashtra has always been Kabaddi's hotbed, producing legends and electrifying fans across India. Having 32 players from the state in Season 12 shows its unmatched contribution to the sport. With two franchises representing Maharashtra, the rivalry and pride are bound to make this season one of the most competitive ever."

