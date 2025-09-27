Asia Cup 2025 Points Table: Final Super 4 Standings after India beat Sri Lanka in Super Over - IND vs PAK in Final

IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2025: Why was Dasun Shanaka not Given Run Out in Super Over? Explained

Asia Cup 2025: Morkel Provides Fitness Update on Hardik Pandya and Abhishek Sharma, Reflects on India's Preparations For Final Against Pakistan

PKL Season 12: Best Raider, Best Defender, Top Team after Week 4; Devank Dalal and Gaurav Khatri Shine By Nishant Dravid Published: Saturday, September 27, 2025, 2:41 [IST]

oi-Avinash Sharma

The Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 (PKL 12) has completed four weeks of high-octane action, and the points table is beginning to take shape.

After nearly a month of matches, Dabang Delhi are sitting comfortably at the top, while standout raiders and defenders continue to make headlines with their consistency.

Dabang Delhi Stay on Top Despite First Loss

Dabang Delhi have been the team to beat so far, winning seven of their eight matches. However, their unbeaten run finally ended last week when Patna Pirates edged them out 33-30. Despite the setback, Delhi remain at the top of the table thanks to their dominant performances earlier in the season.

Former champions Puneri Paltan follow closely in second place with six wins in nine matches and a superior score difference.

Haryana Steelers, Telugu Titans on the Rise

Haryana Steelers impressed with back-to-back victories last week to move into third place. Telugu Titans also picked up two consecutive wins, climbing to fourth on the table.

Jaipur Pink Panthers, playing just one match in Week 4, managed to win it in a tie-breaker and continue to hold steady. Bengaluru Bulls, with five wins from ten games, share the same win tally as Titans and Panthers but sit sixth due to an inferior score difference.

UP Yoddhas also had a strong week, winning two matches to rise to seventh. In contrast, U Mumba's struggles continued, slipping to eighth after their third straight loss.

Tamil Thalaivas dropped to ninth following consecutive defeats, while Patna Pirates surged to tenth after upsetting Dabang Delhi. Bengal Warriors stayed 11th without playing a match, and Gujarat Giants remain rooted to the bottom with just one win in eight games.

Raiders' Leaderboard: Devank Dalal Leads the Way

Bengal Warriors captain Devank Dalal remains the top raider after Week 4 with 109 raid points, followed closely by Delhi skipper Ashu Malik (106) and Jaipur's Nitin Kumar Dhankhar (101). Both Ashu and Nitin crossed the 100-raid point milestone last week.

Top 5 Raiders (After Week 4):

Devank Dalal (Bengal Warriors) - 109

Ashu Malik (Dabang Delhi) - 106

Nitin Kumar Dhankhar (Jaipur Pink Panthers) - 101

Alireza Mirzaian (Bengaluru Bulls) - 83

Gagan Raju Gowda (UP Yoddhas) & Bharat Hooda (Telugu Titans) - 82 each

Dalal has scored a Super 10 in all seven of his matches, while Nitin has seven Super 10s in eight matches. Ashu Malik has six Super 10s, and Mirzaian also boasts six in ten games.

Defenders' Leaderboard: Gaurav Khatri Holds Firm

Puneri Paltan's Gaurav Khatri continues to dominate among defenders with 30 tackle points, followed by Sumit Sangwan (UP Yoddhas) with 29. Bengaluru Bulls captain Yogesh Dahiya and Deepak Shankar share third place with 27 each.

Top 5 Defenders (After Week 4):

Gaurav Khatri (Puneri Paltan) - 30

Sumit Sangwan (UP Yoddhas) - 29

Yogesh Dahiya (Bengaluru Bulls) - 27

Deepak Shankar (Bengaluru Bulls) - 27

Fazel Atrachali (Dabang Delhi) & Nitesh Kumar (Tamil Thalaivas) - 26 each

In terms of High 5s, Ashish Malik leads with four, tied with Sumit Sangwan. Fazel Atrachali and Gaurav Khatri are close behind with three each.

Looking Ahead

With a month of action gone, Dabang Delhi and Puneri Paltan look solid contenders for playoff spots. However, the middle of the table remains tight, and the next few weeks will decide whether struggling teams like U Mumba, Tamil Thalaivas, and Gujarat Giants can stage a comeback or continue to falter.