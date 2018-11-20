English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

PKL 2018: Ajay Thakur displays strength as Tamil Thalaivas edge Telugu Titans in Southern Derby

By
PKL 2018: Ajay Thakur displays strength as Tamil Thalaivas edge Telugu Titans in Southern Derby
Image: PKL Media

Ahmedabad, Nov 20: Tamil Thalaivas produced a solid all-round performance to beat Telugu Titans 27-23 in the southern derby of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 6. This was Tamil Thalaivas first win over Telugu Titans in Pro Kabaddi League.

Ajay Thakur scored 8 points for Tamil Thalaivas and Manjeet Chhillar chipped in with three crucial tackle points. Rahul Chaudhari scored 8 points but it was Telugu Titans defence that let them down as they scored just seven tackle points in the match. Thalaivas defence couldn't contain Thakur and co. which led to their downfall.

PKL 2018 Points Table | PKL Fixtures | PKL Results

Sukesh Hegde made a two-point raid in the first minute to give Tamil Thalaivas 2-0 lead. Rahul Chaudhari opened his account in the 2nd minute as Telugu Titans levelled the match at 2-2. After five minutes both teams were tied at 4-4 but a super tackle by Tamil Thalaivas tilted the balance in their favour as they went on a four-point run to lead 8-4.

The Titans defence got into the act with two quick tackle points to reduce the lead to 6-8. Ajay Thakur's successful raid in the 15th minute led to an all out on Tamil Thalivas as the Titans led 13-6. Thakur had a strong first half as he scored six raid points. At the end of the first half, Tamil Thalaivas led 18-10.

Both teams tightened up their defence in the second half with tackle points coming thick and fast. After 25 minutes, Tamil Thalaivas led 20-15. A tackle point each in the 28th minute meant that Tamil Thalaivas held a five-point advantage.

Telugu Titans made many attempts to mount a comeback but Tamil Thalaivas held strong. Rahul Chaudhari's successful raid in the 35th minute gave Titans their 20th point of the match as they trailed 20-25.

A mistake by Abozar Mighani in the 37th minute gave Tamil Thalaivas 26-21 lead. Rahul Chaudhari missed a do-or-die raid in the 39th minute and with that all hopes for Telugu Titans evaporated. Two points in the last minute weren't enough as Titans lost 23-27.

Courtesy: PKL Media

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India vs Australia: Ist T20I: Preview
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 20, 2018, 22:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 20, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue