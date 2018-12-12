English

PKL 2018: Bengaluru Bulls beat Telugu Titans 37-24

Vishakapatnam, December 12: Bengaluru Bulls produced a strong second half performance to beat Telugu Titans 37-24 in the southern derby of Vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season 6 on Wednesday (December 12).

Pawan Sehrawat yet again delivered for the Bulls as he top scored with 13 points, while Mahender Singh put in a solid defensive performance and earned himself a high five.

Telugu Titans faded away after a bright start as their star raider Rahul Chaudhari couldn't get going and scored just 4 points. Nilesh Salunke top scored for Titans with 6 points. Telugu Titans remain in hunt for a place in the playoffs but their 3rd home defeat has made it an uphill task.

Telugu Titans made a strong start and led 5-1 after four minutes as their defence picked up three tackle points. It took a while for Bengaluru Bulls to get going as Pawan Sehrawat was tackled a couple of times. After 10 minutes, Telugu Titans led 9-5 and were looking in control of the match.

But the Bengaluru Bulls fought back in the latter part of the first half as Pawan Sehrawat picked up a few raid points. At the end of the first half, Telugu Titans held a slender two-point lead with the score 12-10.

Bengaluru Bulls tied the match at 13-13 in the 22nd minute and then inflicted an all out to take the lead for the first time in 23 minutes. Nilesh Salunke got a two-point raid in the 30th minute for the Telugu Titans as they trailed 18-12.

With less than five minutes to go Telugu Titans trailed by just two points but Bengaluru Bulls thwarted all hopes of a comeback as they scored four points in two minutes to lead 28-22.

Pawan Sehrawat made a two-point raid in the 39th minute to ensure victory for Bengaluru Bulls as they led 30-22. Bulls inflicted an all out in the second last minute and ran out comfortable winners in the end.

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 12, 2018, 23:07 [IST]
