PKL 2018: Dabang Delhi beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 40-29 to record second straight win

Jaipur Pink Panthers were quick off the blocks thanks to Deepak Niwas Hooda, who managed three raid points in the first five minutes to give his side a 4-1 lead. Dabang Delhi K.C. fired back with two straight points but Jaipur Pink Panthers kicked into overdrive with Left Corner Sandeep Dhull and Hooda combining to score four points on the trot for their team, reducing Dabang Delhi K.C. down to just two men and giving their team a 9-3 lead in the match.

With an All-Out looming large, it was Dabang Delhi K.C.'s captain Joginder Narwal who dragged his side back up with two consecutive Super Tackles. He was ably supported by Meraj Sheykh's Super Raid as Dabang Delhi K.C. wiped out the deficit and levelled the score at 10-10. Rookie raider Naveen then got touch points on Young Chang Ko and Mohit Chhillar in the same raid and reduced Jaipur Pink Panthers down to just a solitary man on the mat.

Ravinder Pahal made short work of Selvamani K with an emphatic Block and successfully inflicted the game's first All-Out on Jaipur Pink Panthers. Chandran Ranjit and Sheykh delivered a two-point raid each to increase their team's advantage but Hooda managed three points in his final two raids of the half to cut into that deficit. The teams went into the break with Dabang Delhi K.C. leading 20-16.

Ranjit and Naveen continued their good work, scoring two points each in the first five minutes of the second half. Hooda continued to wage a lone battle for his side in offence, but the two Dabang Delhi K.C. raiders got a two-point raid each in consecutive efforts to push their team's lead to nine points.

Soon after, Ravinder Pahal managed a tackle on Hooda leaving Jaipur Pink Panthers with only three men on the mat. Naveen got a touch point on Dhull and Sheykh followed it up with his second multi-point raid of the match as he managed to get both men left on Jaipur Pink Panthers' side of the mat and inflict a second All-Out on them.

In the closing exchanges of the match, Anup Kumar and Hooda managed to get three points each for their side but couldn't help the ultimate result as Dabang Delhi K.C. secured their second straight victory by an impressive 11-point margin.

Courtesy: PKL