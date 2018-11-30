PKL 2018: Dabang Delhi start off home leg with 13-point win over Jaipur Pink Panthers

Meraj Sheykh shone for the home side as he returned 15 raid points on the night. Ravinder Pahal helped himself to a High 5 while Deepak Niwas Hooda fought hard for Jaipur Pink Panthers and returned 20 raid points.

Dabang Delhi K.C. started the game off positively and managed the first three points of the game. This three-point-lead served them well and remained for the first ten minutes of the game with the scores favouring the home side 10-7.

Things started to change after this point however as Sheykh took centre stage. He first got a Super Raid in the 12th minute as he helped Dabang Delhi K.C. inflict the first All-Out of the game to increase their lead to eight points.

Most points in a single #VivoProKabaddi match for @DabangDelhiKC - now that's how you begin your home leg! 😎🙌 #DELvJAI



For more updates from the match, click here: https://t.co/BbsBTIEbvL pic.twitter.com/5DJYDT4BQu — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) November 30, 2018

Dabang Delhi K.C. seized the advantage from there and Chandran Ranjit's Block on Hooda reduced Jaipur Pink Panthers to a solitary player soon afterwards. Sheykh then helped Dabang Delhi K.C. inflict their second All-Out within three minutes. Dabang Delhi K.C. had scored fourteen of the fifteen points from the 10th to the 15th minute to take their lead to sixteen points.

Sheykh completed his Super 10 in the 20th minute by way of a touch on Dhull. Anup Kumar got Jaipur Pink Panthers a bonus point to end the half 29-9. The 20-point lead Dabang Delhi K.C. carried through to the second half was the biggest half-time lead in VIVO Pro Kabaddi Season 6.

Sheykh started the second half as he ended the first courtesy of a touch on Santhapanaselvam that reduced Jaipur Pink Panthers to a solitary player on the mat. A double Ankle Hold by Pahal on Ajinkya Pawar helped Dabang Delhi K.C. inflict their third All-Out of the game in just the 2nd minute of the half with the scores reading 33-11.

Jaipur Pink Panthers tried coming back into the game from this point on and were successful in doing so for a while. A two-point raid from Pawar reduced Dabang Delhi K.C. to one player on the mat before a Block by Mohit Chhillar on Naveen Kumar in the 12th minute helped Jaipur Pink Panthers inflict their first All-Out of the game. This helped Jaipur Pink Panthers bring the deficit down to fourteen points as the scores read 37-23.

Hooda completed his Super 10 in the 13th minute with a touch on Joginder Narwal as he got his sixth Super 10 in his last seven matches. Pahal then helped himself to his High 5 in the 17th minute as he got an Ankle Hold on Pawar.

Hooda tried to get Jaipur Pink Panthers a point out of this encounter and a Super Raid in the 20th minute where he got touches on Ranjit and Vishal Mane to go with a bonus, reduced the deficit to nine points. Sheykh, however, got touches on Amit Kumar and Chhillar to help Dabang Delhi K.C. seize the win with a 13 point advantage.

Courtesy: PKL Media