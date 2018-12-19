PKL 2018: Dominant Gujarat Fortunegiants beat Jaipur Pink Panthers in a closely fought contest

Led by the impressive raiding duo of K Prapanjan (11 points) and Sachin (8 points), Gujarat Fortunegiants survived a late second-half scare from Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Ajinkya Pawar with 9 points and Sandeep Dhull with 6 tackle points rallied to make a comeback but just fell short in the end. The win means Gujarat Fortunegiants go top of the table in Zone A.

The match started with both teams on equal footing after four minutes with Gujarat leading 4-3. A two-point raid in the 7th minute followed by an all out gave Gujarat Fortunegiants 10-4 lead. Jaipur's defence was having an off night as they struggled to contain the Fortunegiants' raiders in the first half.

Jaipur Pink Panthers' star raider Deepak Niwas Hooda had a quiet first half and it was left to Ajinkya Pawar to get raid points. Pawar made a successful raid in the 11th minute as Jaipur trailed 7-12. Gujarat Fortunegiants kept Hooda quiet who didn't score a single point in the first half. At the end of the first half, Gujarat held a seven-point advantage as they led 17-10.

Prapanjan got Gujarat off to a good start in the second with a two-point raid. In the 22nd minute, Gujarat Fortunegiants inflicted another all out to open up a 12-point gap as they led 24-12. Ajinkya Pawar made a successful raid in the 28th minute as Jaipur inflicted an all out in an attempt to make a comeback.

With less than 10 minutes to go Gujarat Fortunegiants held a three-point lead and showed all their experience. Prapanjan's two-point raid in the 32nd minute extinguished all hopes of a Jaipur comeback as they led 30-24. Sandeep Dhull produced a strong defensive performance for Jaipur in the second half and got a high five.

Ajinkya Pawar got two points in two minutes as Jaipur trailed by just two points in the last minute. Rohit Gulia got a raid in the 40th minute to seal a narrow win for Gujarat Fortunegiants.

Source: PKL Media