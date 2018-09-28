English

PKL 2018: Haryana Steelers name Yogeshwar Dutt as brand ambassador

By PTI
Yogeshwar Dutt (second from left) presented as brand ambassador for Haryana Steelers (Image Courtesy: Twitter)
Yogeshwar Dutt (second from left) presented as brand ambassador for Haryana Steelers (Image Courtesy: Twitter)

Sonipat, September 28: Haryana Steelers have appointed Olympic bronze medallist wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt as their brand ambassador ahead of the VIVO Pro Kabaddi League.

Haryana Steelers CEO Mustafa Ghouse felt they found the perfect fit in Yogeshwar.

"We are delighted to have Yogeshwar joining the Haryana Steelers as Team Ambassador. He has, through the years, been a fantastic role model to everyone beyond the wrestling mat. He is an icon for the country and the state and we are certain his presence will help elevate the sport in all the right ways."

Yogeshwar, who has been honoured with the Padma Shri, the Arjuna Award and the Khel Ratna for his contributions to sport, was happy about his new role.

"Haryana has always been a home to kabaddi and when JSW Group bought a team that represented the state on a national platform, I was quite delighted.

"I look forward to seeing how we can work together to deepen the state's association with the sport through the Steelers and I look forward to cheering for the team I can truly call my own.

"I am looking forward to the upcoming season, especially the home leg in Sonipat, which also happens to be my hometown." said Yogeshwar.

    Story first published: Friday, September 28, 2018, 10:27 [IST]
