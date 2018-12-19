PKL 2018: Pardeep Narwal shines again as Patna Pirates play a thrilling tie against Bengaluru Bulls

Vikas Jaglan was the hero for Patna as he got one tackle and two raid points to save Patna from a certain defeat. Pardeep Narwal was the top scorer for Patna Pirates with 17 points.

For Bengaluru Bulls, Rohit Kumar scored 16 points while Mahender got a high five in defence.

Patna Pirates are still in contention of a place in the playoffs while Bengaluru Bulls have already qualified.

Both teams got a couple of raid points in the first two minutes to be level at 2-2. Pardeep Narwal and Pawan Sehrawat picked up a few more raid points for their teams with Patna leading 5-4 after five minutes. It did look like Patna Pirates would steal a lead as Pardeep Narwal made a two-point raid in the 6th minute to led 8-5.

A super tackle in the 7th minute turned the tide completely in Bengaluru Bulls' favour. Rohit Kumar mad a successful raid in the 16th minute as Bengaluru Bulls inflicted an all out to lead 17-11. Patna Pirates failed to score a single point for nine minutes and paid a price for it as they went into the break trailing 11-20. Patna Pirates defence had a disappointing first half as they could score just three tackle points in 20 minutes.

Patna Pirates began the second half strongly as they inflicted an all-out in the 24th minute to level the match at 21-21. It was a solid run as Pirates scored 10 points in four minutes to wipe out Bengaluru's lead. Pardeep Narwal made a brilliant raid in the 26th minute to come up with a super raid and give Patna Pirates 26-22 lead.

Rohit Kumar tried to wake Bengaluru from their slumber as he made a two-point raid in the 29th minute to trail 25-27. Bengaluru picked up two bonus points as they trailed by just one point with less than 10 minutes to go.

It was Rohit Kumar yet again who got a super raid as Bengaluru Bulls led 32-30 in the 33rd minute as they averted an all out once again. Patna Pirates inflicted an all out in the 35th minute to lead 35-34.

With less than three minutes to go, Bengaluru Bulls led 37-36 but it was still anyone's game. Bengaluru Bulls sent Pardeep Narwal to the bench in the 39th minute as Bengaluru looked to close out the match.

There was last-minute drama as Vikas Jaglan got a touch, bonus and raid point to secure a tie for Patna Pirates.

Source: PKL Media