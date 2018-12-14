English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

PKL 2018: Ran Singh guides Bengal Warriors past Tamil Thalaivas

By

Panchkula, December 14: Bengal Warriors earned a hard-fought win as they beat Tamil Thalaivas 28-21 in Vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 6 Tau Devilal Sports Complex, Panchkula on Friday (December 14).

PKL Points Table | PKL Results | PKL Fixtures

Maninder Singh was the star raider for Bengal Warriors as he scored 7 points while in defence Surjeet Singh put in a commanding performance and scored 6 tackle points.

Amit Hooda was a rock at the back for Tamil Thalaivas and scored 8 points but just didn't get enough support from his raiders. Bengal Warriors remain in the hunt for a place in the playoffs and will be looking to win their next few matches.

It was an evenly contested first half with the defences of both teams in fine form. Tamil Thalaivas started brightly and led 3-1 after first three minutes with Ajay Thakur and Sukesh Hegde getting raid points. For the first 10 minutes of the match it was the Thalaivas who were in lead.

Bengal Warriors came back strongly and leveled the match at 8-8 in the 12th minute. At the end of the first half Bengal Warriors held a slender lead as they eld 11-10.

In the 16th minute the Warriors inflicted an all out to lead 16-13. Surjeet Singh marshaled the defence brilliantly for the Warriors.

Till the 35th minute the teams were locked in an intense battle but Warriors switched gears. Ran Singh's two-point raid in the 36th minute was the turning point as it helped Bengal Warriors inflict an all out and ensured their win.

Source: Press Release

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Friday, December 14, 2018, 23:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 14, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue