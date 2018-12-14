PKL 2018: Ran Singh guides Bengal Warriors past Tamil Thalaivas

PKL Points Table | PKL Results | PKL Fixtures

Maninder Singh was the star raider for Bengal Warriors as he scored 7 points while in defence Surjeet Singh put in a commanding performance and scored 6 tackle points.

Amit Hooda was a rock at the back for Tamil Thalaivas and scored 8 points but just didn't get enough support from his raiders. Bengal Warriors remain in the hunt for a place in the playoffs and will be looking to win their next few matches.

It was an evenly contested first half with the defences of both teams in fine form. Tamil Thalaivas started brightly and led 3-1 after first three minutes with Ajay Thakur and Sukesh Hegde getting raid points. For the first 10 minutes of the match it was the Thalaivas who were in lead.

Bengal Warriors came back strongly and leveled the match at 8-8 in the 12th minute. At the end of the first half Bengal Warriors held a slender lead as they eld 11-10.

In the 16th minute the Warriors inflicted an all out to lead 16-13. Surjeet Singh marshaled the defence brilliantly for the Warriors.

Till the 35th minute the teams were locked in an intense battle but Warriors switched gears. Ran Singh's two-point raid in the 36th minute was the turning point as it helped Bengal Warriors inflict an all out and ensured their win.

Source: Press Release