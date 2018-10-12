PKL 2018: Spirited Dabang Delhi defeat Puneri Paltan

PKL Table | PKL Results | PKL Fixtures

For Puneri Paltan, Nitin Tomar put in a terrific raiding performance and scored 20 points but just didn’t get too much support from his team-mates. Tomar opened Puneri Paltan’s account with a raid in the first minute and followed it up with another to lead 3-1.

Delhi got into the act as they Meraj Sheykh scored two raid points. Delhi inflicted the first all out of the match in the 7th minute to lead 11-5. Tomar made three successful raids to bring back Puneri Paltan in the match to trail 11-13.

In the 15th minute the Paltans made a strong comeback as they led 17-16 and inflicted an all out. Tomar made another two-point raid in the 20th minute as Puneri Paltan led 22-20 at the break. In the 27th minute Pawan Kadian made a successful raid as both teams were level at 25-25. In the 32nd minute Delhi inflicted another all out to lead 33-29. Pawan Kadian made a two-point raid to further open the gap for Dabang Delhi as they led 35-29.

WHAT. A . PERFORMANCE! 💪#TheEagles put up a stellar show against Puneri Paltan to claim our first victory of #VivoProKabaddi Season 6!#DilBoleDilli #PUNvDEL pic.twitter.com/VFFPidjOLA — Dabang Delhi KC (@DabangDelhiKC) October 12, 2018

In the last five minutes, Puneri Paltan tried to make a fight of the match but Delhi held their nerve. The brave moment of the match came between 27th and 32nd minute when Pawan Kadian made two quick raids and scored three points to give Delhi the lead. Paltan never recovered from that blow and ultimately lost the match.

In Friday’s (October 12) matches Haryana Steelers will play U Mumba whereas Telugu Titans will face UP Yoddha

Match Awards

VIVO Perfect Raider OF THE MATCH – Nitin Tomar (Puneri Paltan)

THE TATA ACE DEFENDEDR OF THE MATCH – Vishal Mane (Dabang Delhi KC)

JSW MOMENT OF THE MATCH AWARD – Joginder Singh Narwal (Dabang Delhi KC)

Source: Press Release