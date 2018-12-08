PKL 2018: Telugu Titans register first win in home leg, beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 36-26

Nilesh Salunke (8 points), Rahul Chaudhari (8 points) were the leading raiders whereas Abozar Mighani and Anil Kumar led the defensive charge. For Jaipur Pink Panthers it was a disappointing night as their defence struggled to contain Titans' raiders. Deepak Niwas Hooda was the lone ranger for Jaipur as he scored 10 points.

PKL Points Table | PKL Results | PKL Fixtures

Nilesh Salunke made a brilliant super raid in the 4th minute to give Telugu Titans 5-4 lead. Deepak Hooda responded with a two-point raid in the next minute to give Jaipur Pink Panthers 6-5 lead. The raiders from both teams picked up points in the next few minutes as it was all square at 8-8 after 10 minutes.

Rahul Chaudhari got a two-point raid in the next minute to give Titans 10-8 lead. Jaipur forced a super tackle in the 12th minute to take back the lead. The match was swinging like a pendulum in both teams' favour. In the 17th minute the first all out of the match was inflicted by Titans as they led 16-13. Titans went into the break leading 17-13.

Telugu Titans were in command of the match as after 25 minutes they enjoyed a seven-point lead. Ajinkya Pawar tried to revive the Pink Panthers' hopes with a couple of quick raids but Titans were in no mood to relinquish their lead.

With less than five minutes to Telugu Titans inflicted an all out to lead 31-20 and were assured of the first win of their home leg. It was a comfortable win in the end for Titans as they got the first home win.

Source: PKL Media