English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

PKL 2018: Telugu Titans register first win in home leg, beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 36-26

By
PKL 2018: Telugu Titans register first win in home leg, beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 36-26
Image: PKL Media

Vizag, Dec 8: Telugu Titans notched up their first win in the home leg as they beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 36-26 in the Inter Zone Challenge Week of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 6. It was a solid all-round performance by the Titans as their defenders and raiders contributed in the victory.

Nilesh Salunke (8 points), Rahul Chaudhari (8 points) were the leading raiders whereas Abozar Mighani and Anil Kumar led the defensive charge. For Jaipur Pink Panthers it was a disappointing night as their defence struggled to contain Titans' raiders. Deepak Niwas Hooda was the lone ranger for Jaipur as he scored 10 points.

PKL Points Table | PKL Results | PKL Fixtures

Nilesh Salunke made a brilliant super raid in the 4th minute to give Telugu Titans 5-4 lead. Deepak Hooda responded with a two-point raid in the next minute to give Jaipur Pink Panthers 6-5 lead. The raiders from both teams picked up points in the next few minutes as it was all square at 8-8 after 10 minutes.

Rahul Chaudhari got a two-point raid in the next minute to give Titans 10-8 lead. Jaipur forced a super tackle in the 12th minute to take back the lead. The match was swinging like a pendulum in both teams' favour. In the 17th minute the first all out of the match was inflicted by Titans as they led 16-13. Titans went into the break leading 17-13.

Telugu Titans were in command of the match as after 25 minutes they enjoyed a seven-point lead. Ajinkya Pawar tried to revive the Pink Panthers' hopes with a couple of quick raids but Titans were in no mood to relinquish their lead.

With less than five minutes to Telugu Titans inflicted an all out to lead 31-20 and were assured of the first win of their home leg. It was a comfortable win in the end for Titans as they got the first home win.

Source: PKL Media

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Half Time: CAG 0 - 2 RMA
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Saturday, December 8, 2018, 23:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 8, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue