PKL 2019: Preview: Table toppers Jaipur should have it easy against UP

Jaipur Pink Panthers currently lead the standings by a solitary point and will look to extend their lead at the top to six with a comprehensive win against UP Yoddha, who are languishing at 11th in the 12-team table.

The winners of inaugural PKL season, Jaipur Pink Panthers are on a roll in the ongoing season.

Jaipur Pink Panthers showcased their versatility as they produced a composed defensive performance to win the match against Gujarat Fortunegiants by a narrow margin of 22-19 and climbed at the top of the points table.

In Deepak Niwas Hooda and Sandeep Dhull, Jaipur Pink Panthers have two of the most in-form players in PKL 2019 leading their offence and defence, respectively.

Apart from these two stalwarts, players like Nitin Rawal, Amit Hooda and Deepak Narwal have also made timely contributions to make Jaipur Pink Panthers one of the best teams, if not the best in PKL 2019 far.

With just two wins out of eight games, four defeats and a couple of ties, UP Yoddha's are struggling to stay afloat in PKL 2019. Their star raiding trio of Rishank Devadiga, Monu Goyat and Shrikant Jadhav have only performed in patches and are yet to find consistency as a unit.

Overall Jaipur Pink Panthers lead 2-1 in head-to-head records and going by current form, they should extend it against UP Yoddha.

Monday, August 19

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddha

8.30pm at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai

Live on Star Sports

Live streaming on Hotstar